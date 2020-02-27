Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland was present at the royal wedding in May 2018, beaming and waving at the public as she rode to St. George's Chapel alongside her soon-to-be-royal daughter.

Doria has been spotted in England several times since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married.

Meghan and Doria might have a close-knit relationship but media reports suggest that their relationship may not be as rose-tinted as portrayed.

A source said that the former "Suits" star is not close to her mother. The yoga instructor in Los Angeles, 63, reportedly had no plans of moving to Canada just to be close to her daughter.

Doria seeks to continue her quiet life in California. Another source said that Doria is currently giving private yoga lessons to a select few clients.

The tables have also apparently turned for Prince Harry and Meghan with regard to their relationship with the Doria.

An insider revealed that Prince Harry has grown extremely close to his mother-in-law and he sees Ragland Doria as a mother figure. He is even closer to her than the other members of the royal family.

Other reports said while Prince Harry stayed in England to configure the details of the couple's royal exit, Meghan had her mother and friends to keep her company on Vancouver Island. Reports also claimed that the Duchess of Sussex and her husband spent Christmas with Doria in Canada.

As the couple welcomed their son Archie into the world, Doria was photographed at her grandson's christening and appeared to share a close relationship with the couple.

She was the only representative of Meghan's family in her wedding ceremony with Prince Harry 2 years ago, unlike her father Thomas Markle who could not be a part of the ceremony after he got caught staging photos with the paparazzi.

However, when Meghan was an actress, "Doria would only see Meghan once or twice a year while filming Suits in Toronto. Meghan isn't as close to her mom as is known."

Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Sr., and half-sister, Samantha Markle, divulged in the past that the former "Suits" actress grew up with their side of the family. Thomas supported Meghan to go to school.

On January 13, Thomas revealed that he is ashamed of his Prince Harry and Meghan's Megxit.

Doria has yet to publicly comment on the couple's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, which is being dubbed as Megxit. This is contrary to her estranged father and half-sister pulling no punches when it comes to commenting about Megxit.

Her half-sister, Samantha, said straightforwardly, "When people ask us questions we answer honestly... We're not going to candy-coat the truth, she was treated people horribly."

Doria gets along pleasantly with the rest of the family especially Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

