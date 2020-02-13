Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be living a quiet life in Canada now, but the "Suits" actress isn't about to let her husband take it easy. Meghan is reportedly pushing Harry to lose weight so that they can be ready for Hollywood.

The royal couple is intending to spend part of their summer in Los Angeles, visiting Hollywood's glamorous stars. Meghan is fixed on making a good impression on her A-Lister acquaintances and has instructed her husband to lose the extra pounds he has put on. The former Duchess of Sussex wants Harry and herself to spend the coming summer hanging out with the stars.

The insider said, "Jen (Aniston) will be up in Canada by June or July to start filming, all being well, plus there will be plenty of opportunity for them to hang out in LA once Meghan and Harry are in town."

The source told the online media publication Radar, "He's gained a few pounds lately, especially around the face, and Meg's required him to fix himself up."

"That means getting back to the gym, cutting back on carbs and teaming up with a trainer every other day at the very least."

Meghan is apparently concerned that Harry is not looking as good as he used to after adding on the extra pounds. The pair intends to divide their time between the U.K. and North America.

The claims are not only about Harry working on his body, but apparently his wardrobe as well. Meghan is also planning to give Harry's wardrobe a makeover to conform with Hollywood's elite; to make his wardrobe a bit more modern. She believes it is important that they look the part as well.

According to the source, "She wants them to look like a million dollars when they show up to dinner with the likes of George and Amal, so he'll need to work on his style too and make his wardrobe less stuffy."

The source also said that Meghan is organizing everything and "Harry's taking her direction."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought together an elite Hollywood team in undertaking commercial deals to help fund their new life away from the Royal Family.

A key member of the team is reportedly Nick Collins of The Gersh Agency.

Collins acts as the agent for Tobey Maguire of the "Spiderman" franchise, as well as Jamie Fox, and is now responsible for handling profitable film, TV and philanthropic offers for the couple.

They have been seeking a place in Los Angeles that would enable her to engage in meetings with Hollywood producers and to entertain some friends when they are in town as Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and many of her friends live in the city. Harry and Meghan want to be able to have a home base there.

Other members of the A-list team include Meghan's former Beverly Hills business manager Andrew Meyer and Hollywood lawyer Rick Genow.

