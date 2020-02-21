Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will carry out their final official engagements in their remaining days before they step down as senior members of the royal family.

The pair have announced their final engagements as members of the royal family.

According to a spokesperson for the couple, Harry and Meghan's office at Buckingham Palace will finally end in operation. The pair will begin a 12-month transition period from March 31.

Harry and Meghan will fly to London at the end of February and will carry out joint and solo engagements. They will be making a public appearance with the rest of the royal family before they are no longer working royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer fulfill duties on behalf of the Queen, but arrangements will be assessed after 12 months.

Harry and Meghan, in the initial part of 2020, announced that they choose to step down from royal engagements and are working to become financially independent.

Prince Harry will re-record his song "Unbroken" with the Invictus Games Choir on February 28 in a session with Bon Jovi.

According to a Buckingham Palace press release, the song "was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and honor their service."

Harry and Meghan will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in March "to recognize wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans who have gone on to use sport and adventurous challenge as part of their recovery and rehabilitation" as well as an annual performance at the Royal Albert Hall to raise funds for Her Majesty's Royal Marines and CLIC Sargent, a UK cancer charity for children.

Shared on Twitter by royal correspondent Omid Scobie, the palace has released an itinerary of their final engagements in February and March.

They will split their time between the UK and North America and will be present in the UK "regularly."

The couple will be attending a total of six events in the UK in February and March.

Harry will retain his honorary military titles, the ranks of major, lieutenant, commander, and squadron leader but he won't be using them or undertaking the duties associated with them during the 12-month transition period.

The word "royal" to be associated with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan for their new venture is being reviewed but the most probable direction is that the term will not be a part of the Sussexes' branding.

According to the statement, "As the Duke and Duchess are stepping back as senior members of the royal family, and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'Royal', in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing, however, a change will be announced alongside the launch of their new non-profit organization."

