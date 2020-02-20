The Bennifer ship sails once again and fans will surely love this Ben Affleck confession.

In an interview with New York Times, the "Argo" star discussed the reason of his fall-out with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to whom he was married to for more than 10 years.

Affleck discussed with the media outlet how he had a compulsive behavior that gave him some sort of discomfort all the time which he tried to get rid of. Hence, he tried to make himself feel better with gambling, sex and the worst in his case drinking. This he said, however, became a cycle and a vicious habit he couldn't break.

Furthermore, Affleck admitted that during most of his marriage, he drank relatively normally but around 2015 and 2016, he began to drink a tad heavier as issues began to bubble up in his marriage with Garner.

However, as his drinking began to be more out of control so did the growing marital problems they were having. It can be recalled that Affleck entered rehabilitation again in 2018 after several rehabs he has had long before.

In 2018, after a long separation, Affleck and Garner officially ended their marriage through divorce.

With regard to this, Affleck admitted that he still feels guilty and is still ashamed over his split with Garner. He also confessed that the divorce is the biggest mistake of his life. He further discussed how shame never resulted in any good and is just stewing with toxicity which led him to have low self-worth and self-loathing.

However, despite the guilt that he is feeling Affleck said he is trying not to dwell on the past and move on as everybody has.

It can be recalled that the separation of the famous couple shocked fans, although the public was very aware of their relationship, despite the privacy of their marriage and family life. The couple separated in 2015 but only finalized their divorce in 2018. Despite all this, the two exes have remained on good terms and co-parented their three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel who are, 14, 11 and 7 years old, respectively.

Aside from revealing his biggest regret, Affleck also said that during his struggle, his fellow actors and good friends, Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. were always there to support him. He said that he feels a great sense of gratitude for the actors' support. He also said that his recovery has inculcated in him certain values, which is usually overlooked by people who do not understand the struggle.

On the other hand, Jennifer Garner is yet to give her comment regarding the big revelation of her ex-husband.

Affleck revealed these details to NY Times just before the release of his latest film, "The Way Back" as he reflects on his role. In the movie, he plays the role of a high school basketball coach who is struggling through alcoholism and marital strife just like Affleck did in real life.

