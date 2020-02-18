Following a brief encounter at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Brad Pitt are back in the spotlight once again. Affectionately known in Hollywood as Brad and Jen, the former couple went viral after a friendly exchange backstage.

Video footage of Pitt congratulating ex-wife Aniston, who just won Outstanding Female in a Drama Series, exploded all over the news, eliciting much delight from fans. Speculations rose on whether the two are reigniting their relationship given that both a single now.

As Marie Claire reports, Aniston and Pitt met in 1994 since their managers were friends. It wasn't until 1998 that they were set up on a date by their agents. They tried to be discreet, but Pitt was a famous movie star and Aniston was a regular on the hit show, Friends. The couple announced their engagement in November 1999 and were married in a lavish ceremony in July 2000.

Everything seemed picture-perfect until May 2004 when Pitt filmed a movie with the equally famous Angelina Jolie. Sparks flew and Pitt's marriage took the biggest hit. By January 2005, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt officially split up. Their divorce was finalized in October that same year.

Pitt and Jolie moved on as a couple and together with their adopted kids, had three biological children together. They got married in September 2014, while Aniston tied the knot with actor-producer Justin Theroux in August 2015.

Through all these, Pitt and Aniston managed to be friendly with both saying nothing but good things about each other. Of course, things weren't as rosy when they first split up. In a Vanity Fair interview, Aniston referring to her ex, famously said that, "there's a sensitivity chip that's missing." However, in the following years, she chose to keep mum and to move on gracefully.

Fast forward to 2018. Pitt and Aniston are both divorced from their respective partners. In an interview with Elle magazine, Aniston candidly said, "My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore." Pitt is reportedly working on his sobriety and part of it is reconciling with his past. It's obvious that he has been forgiven.

Just last week, Aniston turned 50, and Pitt was one of the guests at her star-studded party. This was not the first time that her ex was spotted in one of her celebrations. In December, he was also in attendance at an intimate holiday soiree she threw at her home in Bel-Air. These details continue to excite rabid fan who are hoping for a reconciliation.

Sources close to the actress say that while Aniston is glad that they are good friends, that's about it. Fans loyal to her say she deserves better because a cheater doesn't change his spots. We'll just have to wait and see.

