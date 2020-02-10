After reaching a divorce settlement with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in December 2019, it seems that Miley Cyrus is taking all the steps in moving forward, including selling one of her properties despite losing funds in the process.

Following the pair's settlement, Miley kept properties that their prenup states are hers and the animals as well. And it looks like Cyrus are letting go of some assets that involves memories with Hemsworth.

On January 24, only four days after finalizing their divorce, Miley sold her Malibu Mansion to its new owner fo$1.7 million. She bought the place which was near Liam's Malibu retreat in 2016, for $2.5 million. Thus losing almost a million dollars after selling the place.

While people think that the reason Miley sold it for such a low price is because she is in a rush to get rid of the mansion, Radar Online reported that the reason for such a low deal may be the damage that was caused by the Woosley fire to the property.

Despite the rumors that Miley selling the mansion is another one of her dramatic moves after the divorce, it seems that both Liam and Miley are happy with their current relationships with Gabriella Brooks and Cody Simpson, respectively.

There are still no reports if Miley is looking to buy a new property after selling her mansion and no reports as well if she is feeling the million dollar loss after the sale.

On the other hand, the exes, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were spotted in the attendance to the same pre-Oscars party on Friday, just over a week after their divorce was finalized.

The former couple were both photographed outside the WME party in Beverly Hills, Liam was in an all black ensemble, while Miley accompanied by her parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus wore a white tank top over black pants.

According to People, a source told them that it wasn't awkward for the exes at all because of the fact that the party was packed and the two did not even interact.

However, a source told US Weekly that it did not get the chance to get awkward because of the fact that Liam left the party as soon as Miley and her parents walked in the door. Although it seems that they were only avoiding each other and that there's no beef involved between Liam and the Cyruses.

Miley and Liam met at the set of the movie adaptation of Nicholas Spark's "The Last Song" wherein they played the lead roles. During the movie's premiere in 2010, the two confirmed their relationship to the public.

The couple then had an on-off relationship including controversial break ups leading to the release of "Wrecking Ball" and the beginning of Miley's twerking careeer. The couple got married in December of 2018 and called it quits in August of 2019 after a ton of break up drama, but are now happily in love with their respective partners.

