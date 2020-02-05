An audio recording of Amber Heard allegedly admitting to physically abusing Johnny Depp surfaces and puts Heard's future in Aquaman sequel in question. Because of this, Heard is on hot waters as fans rally for her removal from the film. On the other hand, the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp campaign trends as fans support the actor's possible return as Jack Sparrow.

In 2019, it has already been doubted whether Heard will comeback as Mera after Depp filled a $50 million lawsuit against the actress for false allegations of domestic abuse and defamation. This is after his ex-wife appealed as a victim of abuse in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.

Amber then proceeded to provide evidence of the alleged abuse by releasing her pictures with facial bruises and scarred arms. Depp, however, flat out denied the allegations saying that he was the victim of Heard's abuse and not the other way around. He also stated that his ex-wife was making up the story.

In the lawsuit that Depp filed, he claimed that he suffered from emotional hardship as well as financially even having his role from Disney's "Pirates of the Carribean" stripped because of Heard's claims.

In development of the story, recordings from 2015 that have been authenticated by USA Today surfaced from which the Aquaman star admitted to abusing her ex-husband. Said recording reveals some truth bombs wherein Depp can be heard denying that he never took his then wife for granted and that he isn't the one throwing things towards the other.

Then comes Heard's admission to hitting Depp. It can be heard that the actress was apologizing for hitting Depp in the face whilst insisting that it was only a proper slap, not a punch, and insisting she did not hurt Depp, but was just hitting him.

It was also captured in the audio recording that Depp was saying that if she continues to hit him they will need to part ways. To which, the actress replied with a promise not to hurt the actor physically again.

While Heard's legal camp did not deny that she struck Depp, the actress' attorney said that a woman fighting and talking back does not mean she has not been a victim of domestic violence herself. Further adding that for Depp to imply that Heard isn't a victim because she slapped him is a myth,

In response, Depp's attorney stated that the recording reveals that Heard was the perpetrator of serial violence against her ex-husband and then made up a story of abuse to cover her deeds.

After the news about the recording went viral, fans have petitioned to give Depp back his role as Captain Jack Sparrow which he lost due to Heard's abuse claims.

Depp's ex-wife Vanessa Paradis also come out to support her ex-husband saying that in all the years she had known Johnny, he was never one to revert to physical abuse.

Fans of Depp has launched the petition We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW, on change.org and has reached more than 70K signatures.

With regards to Heard's future in the Aquaman, it is still uncertain if she is still coming back as Mera in the sequel.