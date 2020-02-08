Kim Kardashian West posted photos of her and Kanye's mansion in Hidden Hills on Twitter and almost broke the internet. Said home made fans curious on the networth of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars.

It's usually normal for celebrities like Kim who live in the public's eye to post pictures of their homes on social media. However, the photos of the house's interior is not what was expected from a Kardashian at all. With Kim usually being the epitome of extra, this is house almost empty which seems far from what was expected of her house.

The photos of the interior design of the house displayed almost empty rooms apart from one or two furnishings. With pristine white and beige monochrome colors, it makes even identifying the walls from floors difficult without gradients of shadow.

According to Forbes, the power couple Kim and Kanye refer to their new home as a "futuristic Belgian monastery," which was designed by a high-end designer. The couple has revealed how much the few furnishings on the house cost.

For one, the Floating Stone table by Belgian designer Axer Vervoordt, who redesigned the home, was won in an auction for almost $10,000 in 2018. Meanwhile, their original Jean Royère Polar Bear Sofa costed Kanye his Maybach and may have cost around $600,000.

While most of the interior is cream-colored, Kim and Kanye wanted their house to be child-friendly and had their four kid's room furnished by Vincent Van Duysen whose single piece of chair can cost over $2000. A desk lamp by French designer Serge Mouille which can also be found in the house cost $2000 or more.

In the kitchen, vases by Shiro Tsujimura, a Japanese contemporary artists may cause between $1000 to $10,000 each. While the master bath was designed by Claudio Silvestrin, an Italian architect who also designed Kanye's SoHo apartment which he sold for more tha $3 million.

Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Working With Kim Kardashian's Endorsement Company?

However, the price of the octupus-like sculpture by Isabel Rower which got it's on room in the Kardashia-West monastery mansion still remain unknown.

There was one room in the house however that has color and it belongs to their daughter North West whose room shines in a bright princess pink.

In addition according to Forbes' Zack O'Malley, during his visit in Kanye and Kim's home in 2019, he was made to wear cloth over his shoes to avoid scuffing the floors which needed a crew to be flown from Europe if ever there's a scuffing incident.

Kim's net worth is around $370 million according to Forbes and this aesthetic Los Angeles home is only one of the few houses she owns with husband Kanye West. The house started as a McMansion before the couple transformed it into the million dollar "futuristic Belgian Monastery" that they now have.

On the other hand, despite his claims that he is a billionaire, Forbes said that Kanye's estimated net worth is currently at $240 million although his shoe line with Adidas, West's Yeezy was expected to pull $1.5 million in 2019.

Related article: Kim Kardashian Blocks People Who Talk Negatively About Daughter North West On Social Media