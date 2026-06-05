Euclid Telescope Reveals Mysterious Gap in Ancient Star Cluster

A striking new observation from the European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope has uncovered an unexpected anomaly inside one of the oldest known globular clusters in the universe.

The star cluster NGC 6397, located relatively close to Earth in galactic terms, has revealed a surprising "gap" in the brightness distribution of its stars, challenging long-held assumptions about stellar evolution in dense star systems.

Euclid Telescope Captures Unexpected Stellar Pattern

At first glance, NGC 6397 appears as a tightly packed and uniform ball of stars, typical of globular clusters that contain hundreds of thousands of ancient stellar bodies bound together by gravity. However, when researchers analyzed high-resolution data from Euclid, they noticed something unusual.

Instead of a smooth distribution of star brightness levels, the data revealed a narrow missing range where certain red dwarf stars should have appeared. This gap was not visible in basic imaging but emerged only after detailed statistical mapping of stellar color and luminosity.

Missing Brightness Range In Red Dwarf Stars

The anomaly specifically affects red dwarf stars, the most common type of star in the Milky Way galaxy. These low-mass stars typically evolve slowly and remain stable for billions of years, making them essential reference points for studying stellar populations.

The data shows a subtle but clear absence of stars at a specific brightness range. Rather than being physically missing, scientists believe the stars pass through this stage of brightness too quickly to accumulate in large numbers. This creates a visible discontinuity in brightness charts, even though no actual stars are "missing" from the cluster.

Stellar Evolution Transition Explains The Gap

According to Space.com, researchers suggest the phenomenon is linked to internal structural changes in red dwarf stars. As they evolve, some transition between partially convective and fully convective internal states. This affects how energy is transported within the star, slightly altering its brightness output.

Because this transition phase is relatively brief on a cosmic timescale, fewer stars are observed in that exact stage. The result is a natural dip in brightness distribution, forming what appears to be a gap in the data.

The finding helps refine theoretical models of how low-mass stars evolve over billions of years.

Combined Data From Euclid, Hubble, And Gaia

The discovery was made possible by combining observations from Euclid with archival data from the Hubble Space Telescope and the Gaia (spacecraft) mission.

The research team was originally focused on stellar motion and cluster structure rather than searching for anomalies.

Scientists describe the discovery as accidental, highlighting how large-scale sky surveys often reveal hidden patterns when data sets are cross-compared.

Earlier hints of similar brightness gaps had been observed in nearby star fields, but Euclid's deep cluster imaging provided the clearest evidence yet inside a globular cluster environment.

Check the full study by clicking here.

Originally published on Tech Times