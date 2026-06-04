GOP-Led House Passes Resolution Curbing Trump’s Iran War Powers

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives has passed a resolution directing President Donald Trump to scale back U.S. military operations against Iran unless Congress explicitly authorizes continued hostilities.

The resolution was approved Wednesday in a 215–208 vote, with four Republicans joining nearly all Democrats in favor. The measure orders the president to remove United States armed forces from "hostilities with Iran" unless Congress declares war or passes a specific authorization for the use of military force.

It would still allow U.S. forces to act in self-defense to address imminent threats to the United States or its allies, according to News8Now.

The measure was introduced in April by Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Meeks' resolution had been delayed in May, when House Republican leaders canceled an earlier vote after it became clear it had enough support to pass.

Wednesday's vote marks the first time the House has successfully defied the White House on the Iran conflict by advancing a binding directive under the 1973 War Powers Resolution.

Four Republican lawmakers — Representatives Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Tom Barrett of Michigan — broke with their party to back the measure, ABC17News reported.

Their support came as some Republicans have grown increasingly uneasy with the length and scope of the Iran campaign, which has continued for more than 90 days without new congressional authorization.

Earlier in the year, House Republicans and a handful of Democrats defeated a similar attempt to limit Trump's Iran powers, underscoring the significance of the latest vote.

The resolution now goes to the Senate, which advanced a parallel Iran war powers measure in May in a 50–47 procedural vote. That Senate measure, led by Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, also directs the president to remove U.S. forces from hostilities against Iran absent explicit congressional approval.

Even if both chambers pass a final version, the White House has signaled that Trump is likely to veto it, meaning supporters would need two‑thirds majorities in the House and Senate to override the president, as per CBS News.