U.S. International Relations

US Secretary of State Confirms Continuous Talks With Countries on Resettling Afghans Stranded in Qatar

By
Marco Rubio Marco Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares to testify during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first public hearing since the start of the war in Iran, Rubio is testifying on the State Department’s FY2027 budget request. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

US officials say they are in continuous talks with several countries in Africa and Asia to resettle more than 1,000 Afghans stranded for years at a former U.S. base in Qatar, emphasizing that no final relocation deal has yet been reached.

The Afghans, many of whom previously helped U.S. forces or have close ties to American service members, have been living in limbo at Camp As Sayliyah near Doha after being evacuated from Afghanistan but barred from entering the United States under current restrictions.

State Department officials have confirmed that Washington is seeking voluntary resettlement options in so‑called third countries rather than permanent stay in Qatar or return to Taliban‑ruled Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press.

They have not publicly named the governments involved, but U.S. officials say at least three are in active negotiations, including two in sub‑Saharan Africa and one in Southeast Asia.

Advocacy groups and camp residents say Congo has emerged as one of the possible destinations under discussion, though both U.S. and Congolese officials have stressed that no agreement has been finalized.

A recent message shared with residents via WhatsApp told them that no third country had yet been "officially announced for resettlement," while adding that the United States "continues discussions" to identify options, Yahoo News reported.

Afghan evacuees interviewed by rights groups and media outlets say they feel pressure to accept relocation to countries they know little about, or to sign up for return to Afghanistan despite security fears.

At the same time, the State Department has launched a separate program offering cash for voluntary repatriation to Afghanistan as it works to close the Qatar site, which costs about $10 million a month to operate.

According to U.S. testimony to lawmakers, Afghans who agree to go back can receive around $4,500 for a primary applicant and $1,200 per family member, and roughly 150 people have accepted so far. Officials insist they are not forcing anyone to return and say third‑country resettlement talks are aimed at those who cannot or will not go back.

Qatar, which has hosted thousands of evacuees since the 2021 airlift, has asked Washington to relocate the remaining Afghans by September 2026 as part of a broader effort to wind down the temporary camp, as per 8AM Media.

Tags
Marco Rubio, Qatar, Africa, Asia, Stranded

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