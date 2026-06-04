Jill Biden Spills on Two Failed Interventions for Hunter’s Drug Addiction Battle — Family Heartbreak Revealed

Former first lady Jill Biden is revealing painful new details about her family's attempts to confront Hunter Biden's long-running struggle with drug addiction, including two intervention efforts that ultimately failed.

According to RadarOnline, Jill Biden describes in her memoir 'View From the East Wing' how the Biden family organized two separate interventions aimed at convincing Hunter Biden to seek treatment, both of which ended in heartbreak and frustration.

In the book, Jill Biden writes that Hunter's addiction deepened following the 2015 death of his older brother, Beau Biden, a loss that she says left the family emotionally shattered. She describes a period marked by silence, uncertainty and fear as family members struggled to understand the extent of his substance abuse.

According to the outlet, the first intervention never occurred after Hunter Biden failed to show up. The second attempt was more direct, with family members and a counselor gathered in hopes of persuading him to enter treatment. However, Hunter reportedly arrived, saw the gathering, and immediately walked away without participating.

Jill Biden reflects in the memoir on the emotional impact of these failed efforts, writing that the experience left her grappling with guilt and questions about what more could have been done to help her son. She also notes that discussions about Hunter's addiction were often avoided within the family, even as concerns intensified over time.

The memoir portrays a deeply private struggle unfolding behind the public image of one of America's most prominent political families, with Jill Biden acknowledging the difficulty of confronting addiction while maintaining family unity.

Recently, ABC News reported that Jill Biden has also spoken about her son's broader struggles during appearances tied to her memoir rollout, emphasizing that the family faced periods of confusion and fear as they tried to understand his condition.

Hunter Biden has previously spoken publicly about his addiction and recovery, but Jill Biden's account focuses on the family's perspective — particularly the emotional strain on parents and relatives attempting to intervene.

According to the publication, Hunter Biden ultimately achieved sobriety in 2019, a milestone Jill Biden credits in part to the support of his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden.

The memoir's revelations highlight the human cost of addiction within a high-profile political family, underscoring years of struggle, failed attempts at intervention and lingering emotional wounds.

Originally published on Enstarz