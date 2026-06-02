Poland Revives Controversial 666 Bus ‘Route to Hel’ for Summer Season

Poland's controversial 666 bus "route to Hel" is returning for the 2026 summer season, with international coach operator FlixBus launching a daily service linking Kraków to the Baltic seaside town of Hel.

FlixBus confirmed that the revived Route 666 will operate once a day throughout the summer, covering a roughly 13-hour journey between southern Poland and the Hel Peninsula.

The coach will depart Kraków at 6:00 a.m., pass through Warsaw around 10:30 a.m., and is scheduled to arrive in Hel before 8:00 p.m. The line will also stop at popular coastal resorts, including Władysławowo, Chałupy, Kuźnica, Jastarnia, and Jurata, serving tourists heading to the Baltic beaches, according to CNN.

The "Highway to Hel" branding dates back to a regional service first introduced in 2006 by local operator PKS Gdynia, which ran under the 666 designation for more than a decade.

That route drew international attention because the number 666 is commonly associated with the "number of the beast" from the Bible, leading some Christian groups to accuse the line of promoting "satanic" symbolism, Euronews reported.

Under pressure from religious organizations, PKS Gdynia renumbered the service to 669 in 2023, effectively retiring the 666 label. FlixBus has now reintroduced the 666 number as part of a marketing strategy aimed at boosting visibility on the busy holiday corridor.

Company spokesperson Aleksander Kalenik told Polish broadcaster TVN24 that the number was chosen "intentionally" as a promotional element for the resort route to Hel, emphasizing that it is a seasonal tourism connection. The service is being advertised as a novelty for travelers looking to reach one of Poland's best-known summer destinations.

The decision to revive Route 666 has again drawn criticism from conservative religious groups, which previously campaigned to have the number replaced. However, there have been no announcements of regulatory moves to block the new line, and tickets have already gone on sale through FlixBus channels, as per Sky News.