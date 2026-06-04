President Donald Trump has been declared in 'excellent health' following his latest annual physical examination, but the glowing assessment has sparked fresh debate among medical experts who argue that crucial details were left out of the report released by the White House.

The medical memorandum, issued after Trump spent several hours undergoing tests at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, painted a picture of a president enjoying robust health despite approaching his 80th birthday. Yet while the report offered reassuring conclusions, several physicians have questioned whether the lack of specific data prevents the public from seeing the full picture.

Trump's Missing Heart Health Data

Trump's physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, stated that the president demonstrated 'strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function'. He highlighted a series of cardiovascular examinations, including a coronary CT angiography, an echocardiogram and an artificial intelligence-enhanced electrocardiogram analysis.

One of the most eye-catching claims in the report was that the AI assessment estimated Trump's heart age to be 14 years younger than his actual age of 79.

However, doctors reviewing the memorandum noted that many of the numerical results normally associated with those tests were absent. Cardiovascular specialists said the report did not include measurements such as a calcium score, details about plaque build-up within arteries or a CAD-RADS score, which is commonly used to assess the degree of arterial narrowing.

Whilst Trump's health report stated there were 'no arterial obstructions or structural abnormalities', some physicians argued that such wording provides only a broad conclusion rather than the detailed evidence often used to support it.

Comparisons With Previous Presidential Health Reports

The omissions in Trump's health reports have drawn particular attention because presidential health disclosures are facing heightened scrutiny in the wake of former President Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis after leaving office.

During Biden's presidency, annual health reports frequently reassured the public about his condition. Yet concerns later emerged when he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Critics pointed to the absence of prostate-specific antigen testing in his publicly released medical information.

Against that backdrop, observers have become increasingly focused on what is included — and what is left out — of presidential medical reports.

Trump's latest medical examination did contain a PSA score, reported at 1 ng/mL. Although slightly higher than previous readings, doctors noted that it remains comfortably within a healthy range and that rising levels can be a normal part of ageing.

The White House has strongly defended the report, arguing that Trump has disclosed more information about his health than any previous president and accusing outside physicians of speculating without direct knowledge of the patient.

Trump's Leg Condition

Another area attracting attention involves Trump's chronic venous insufficiency, a condition diagnosed last year after swelling was observed in his lower legs.

The latest report noted only 'slight lower leg swelling' and stated that the condition had improved since the previous diagnosis. What it did not explain was why that improvement had occurred.

Medical experts have pointed out that chronic venous insufficiency is often managed through treatments such as compression stockings. Trump previously acknowledged reluctance to wear the garments, making the reported improvement something of a medical curiosity.

The White House responded by saying the severity of the condition can naturally fluctuate over time and that the absence of detailed discussion should not be interpreted as a lack of treatment or monitoring.

Trump's Cholesterol Results

The president's HDL, often referred to as 'good cholesterol', was recorded at 70 mg/dL, while his LDL, or 'bad cholesterol', measured just 53 mg/dL. Physicians described the figures as exceptionally strong for a man of his age.

The report stated that Trump takes rosuvastatin and ezetimibe to manage cholesterol levels. Some specialists remarked that the numbers were so favourable they would be considered outstanding even among younger patients.

The White House insisted the results were entirely consistent with successful medical treatment and established cardiovascular prevention goals.

A Filtered Narrative or a Fair Summary?

Questions have also been raised about other omissions, including the absence of discussion regarding Trump's neck rash reported earlier this year and the lack of detail about his current aspirin dosage.

The report briefly referenced bruising on Trump's hands, attributing it to frequent handshaking and aspirin use, but stopped short of outlining his current medication levels.

White House officials argued that the document was intended as an executive summary rather than a comprehensive medical file. They said the omission of specific conditions, dosages or historical issues should not be interpreted as evidence that they are not being monitored.

Still, some doctors remain unconvinced. Several specialists described the report as unusually positive for a man nearing 80, suggesting that the lack of detailed figures makes independent assessment difficult.

For now, Trump's official health status remains clear: his physician says he is fit, healthy and fully capable of carrying out the duties of the presidency. Yet the debate surrounding what was not revealed may continue almost as intensely as the information that was.

Originally published on IBTimes UK