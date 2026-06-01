Israeli Forces Capture Strategic Crusader-Era Castle in Lebanon as Part of Expanding Ground Offensive

Israeli troops have seized Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, marking their deepest incursion into the country in 26 years, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed Sunday.

The capture of the 12th-century fortress near Nabatiyeh, Lebanon's fifth-largest city, followed several days of intense fighting and airstrikes in surrounding villages where Israeli forces engaged Hezbollah fighters in rugged terrain.

The IDF stated the operation aims to establish control over Beaufort Ridge and the Wadi-Saluki area while dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure that Iran helped establish on the strategic hilltop, according to the BBC.

Israeli Troops Capture Beaufort Castle

Israeli troops raised both the national flag and the Golani Brigade flag over the castle, commemorating their 1982 capture of the same site during Israel's previous occupation of southern Lebanon.

Beaufort Castle sits approximately 5 kilometers from Nabatiyeh and roughly 9 miles from the Israeli border, providing a commanding vantage point over large portions of southern Lebanon and northern Israel, Tribune India reported.

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced troops would remain at the fortress as part of Israel's security zone in Lebanon, stating the operation is not yet concluded. Israel previously held the castle for 18 years until withdrawing from Lebanon in 2000.

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Movement Despite U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire

The advance occurred despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire established in April between the Israeli and Lebanese governments, which has been repeatedly violated.

Hezbollah responded with 19 military operations against Israeli forces on Sunday, including drone strikes and rocket attacks, while one Israeli soldier was killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on Saturday, raising the total Israeli military deaths to 25 in the current conflict.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the invasion as implementing a "scorched-earth policy" and imposing collective punishment on southern Lebanon residents, as per the Associated Press.