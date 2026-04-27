OpenAI, Microsoft End Exclusive Partnership After 7 Years—Azure Remains As Primary Cloud Partner

OpenAI and Microsoft have come to an agreement, terminating the partnership between the two seven years after they first joined forces.

The companies first entered a partnership back in 2019, with Microsoft initially investing $1 billion in the then-relatively unknown company headed by Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and more.

OpenAI, Microsoft End Exclusive Partnership

OpenAI and Microsoft have both released a confirmation announcement that they are ending their exclusive partnership after seven years since they first started their collaboration. According to OpenAI and Microsoft, a new amended agreement between both companies changes their partnership and "the way we work together," centering on new flexible terms.

Essentially, the latest agreement between both companies focuses on allowing them to "pursue new opportunities," with Microsoft no longer paying a revenue share to OpenAI.

However, OpenAI will continue to pay revenue shares to Microsoft through 2030, subject to a total cap that is yet to be unveiled.

Moreover, Microsoft will continue to be a major shareholder in OpenAI and directly participate in the AI company's growth. To put it simply, ArsTechnica noted that the exclusivity between the two companies as essentially over.

Azure to Remain as Primary Cloud Partner

The Redmond-based tech giant will continue to be the primary cloud partner for OpenAI, with the models and products of the AI company set to ship first via Azure.

The agreement stipulates that Microsoft will have the final say on whether it can or cannot support the "necessary capabilities" from OpenAI.

With this, the ChatGPT maker can now choose to "serve all its products to customers across any cloud provider."

Back in 2024, it is known that Microsoft and OpenAI renewed their partnership deal with an additional investment of $1 billion in the AI company, maintaining their exclusive relationship.

However, only a year later, Microsoft and OpenAI rolled out an amended agreement, similar to this recent one, which restates the deal between both companies.

Originally published on Tech Times