Police Identify Suspects in Ohio Festival Shooting That Wounded 12, Reward for Information Goes up to $15,000

Police in Toledo have identified a 20-year-old man and a second, still-unidentified gunman as suspects in the mass shooting near a neighborhood festival that wounded 12 people over the weekend, and authorities say rewards for information leading to their capture now total up to $15,000.

Investigators named Ka Nye Taylor, 20, as one of the alleged shooters in the attack near the Old West End Festival on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the Toledo Police Department.

Taylor is wanted on 11 counts of felonious assault in connection with the gunfire that erupted near Delaware Avenue and Robinwood Avenue as crowds attended the community event, according to NBC News.

Police said Taylor was identified through witness interviews and other investigative leads collected in the days after the shooting.

Authorities released a photo of Taylor and described him as a Black male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers also distributed images of a second male suspect dressed in black and asked the public for help identifying him, saying both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting left 12 people wounded, with victims ranging in age from teenagers to adults in their 60s, police said.

Most of the injured were listed in stable condition, though at least two remained in critical condition at local hospitals in the aftermath of the attack.

Officials said some victims arrived at hospitals with tourniquets already applied, crediting quick actions by officers and bystanders at the scene, the BBC reported.

Toledo's police chief said investigators believe at least two people opened fire and that the gunmen may have been shooting at each other when bystanders were struck in the crossfire near the festival area.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage, social media videos, and cellphone recordings while also re-interviewing witnesses to determine what sparked the violence.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests of the suspects, while the U.S. Marshals Service has pledged an additional reward of up to $5,000, bringing the total possible reward to $15,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the U.S. Marshals, and may remain anonymous when providing tips, as per ABC News.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald