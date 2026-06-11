President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had canceled planned U.S. strikes against Iran and "ended the war," touting a tentative agreement he said could be signed within days — but Iran's government quickly pushed back, saying no final deal had been reached.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump described a "great settlement" and a "very strong memorandum of understanding" that he said would resolve the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He said a signing ceremony could take place in Europe in the coming days, with Vice President JD Vance attending in his place, and that the U.S. would lift its naval blockade once a deal is signed. Trump said Iran had agreed "conceptually" to forgo a nuclear weapon, while acknowledging the understanding only loosely addressed Iran's existing stockpile of enriched uranium.

Tehran offered a far more guarded account. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, told the state news agency IRNA that reports of a finalized agreement were "merely speculation" and that Iran had not made a final decision. Baghaei said much of the text had been settled but accused U.S. negotiators of repeatedly shifting their positions, adding that Iran "does not compromise" on its red lines. He said Qatar and Pakistan were acting as mediators, but that U.S. actions were "affecting the diplomatic process."

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office sought to play down the announcement, describing the emerging memorandum as a step toward negotiations rather than a final accord and noting that Israel was not a party to it.

The reversal capped a day of whiplash. Earlier Thursday, Trump had vowed to hit Iran "very hard" and threatened to seize Kharg Island, which handles roughly 90% of Iran's crude exports, before later saying he had "cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings" for the evening. The swings followed two nights of U.S. strikes that Iran answered with attacks on U.S. bases in the Gulf, and Tehran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Financial markets welcomed the apparent de-escalation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both closed up nearly 2%, and the Nasdaq rose more than 2.5%, while oil prices fell sharply on expectations that the waterway could reopen. The 2026 Iran war began Feb. 28 after nuclear talks collapsed.

Updated June 11, 2026, 11:40 p.m. ET. This is a developing story.