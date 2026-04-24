Netanyahu Reveals Quiet Prostate Cancer Treatment During Iran War, Declares Himself Cancer-Free

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed Friday that he was diagnosed with and successfully treated for early-stage prostate cancer several months ago, a revelation he deliberately withheld to avoid giving Iran ammunition for propaganda amid ongoing regional conflicts.

In a statement accompanying the release of his annual medical report, the 76-year-old leader said doctors discovered a very small malignant tumor — less than a centimeter — during routine monitoring following his December 2024 prostate surgery for a benign enlargement. The cancer had not spread, and targeted radiation therapy completed about two and a half months ago eradicated all traces, leaving him in "excellent physical condition," Netanyahu said.

"I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war, in order not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel," Netanyahu wrote on X. He emphasized that the spot "disappeared completely" and that he continued working normally throughout the treatment.

The announcement comes as Israel navigates multiple security challenges, including the aftermath of conflicts with Iran and its proxies. Medical experts described the early detection and successful outcome as highly positive, noting that prostate cancer caught at this stage has an excellent prognosis when treated promptly.

Netanyahu's December 2024 surgery at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center addressed a urinary tract infection caused by benign prostate enlargement. At the time, officials stressed there was no suspicion of malignancy. Follow-up monitoring, however, revealed the small cancerous spot, prompting additional targeted treatment that Netanyahu kept private.

The prime minister's office released the full medical report Friday after he personally requested the delay. Doctors confirmed no metastases and described him as fully recovered. Netanyahu underwent the additional therapy discreetly while maintaining his demanding schedule, including high-stakes diplomatic and military decisions.

Opposition figures and some commentators questioned the timing and secrecy of the disclosure. Critics argued that withholding health information from the public during wartime raises transparency concerns, especially for a leader managing existential threats to the country. Supporters countered that the decision prioritized national security and prevented enemies from exploiting perceived weakness.

The revelation has sparked intense discussion across Israeli society and international media. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men, particularly those over 70, and early detection through routine screening often leads to full recovery. Netanyahu's case highlights both the importance of regular check-ups and the unique pressures faced by world leaders balancing personal health with public duties.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has a history of managing health matters discreetly. Past reports detailed pacemaker procedures and other treatments conducted with tight security. Friday's announcement fits that pattern while marking his first public disclosure of a cancer diagnosis.

Medical professionals not involved in his care noted the favorable details: a tiny tumor with no spread, successful localized treatment and a clean bill of health. Such outcomes are typical for early-stage prostate cancers detected through vigilant monitoring after initial prostate issues.

The timing of the revelation — amid fragile regional ceasefires and domestic political debates — has fueled speculation about its impact on Netanyahu's leadership. His coalition government faces ongoing challenges, and any perception of vulnerability could influence political dynamics. However, Netanyahu's office stressed his full capacity and continued active role in all state matters.

Public reaction in Israel has been mixed. Many citizens expressed relief at the positive prognosis and admiration for his decision to shield the information from adversaries. Others called for greater transparency from elected officials regarding health matters that could affect governance. Social media platforms lit up with both supportive messages and pointed questions about the delay.

Internationally, leaders and analysts noted the disclosure while focusing on Netanyahu's assertion of excellent health. The announcement comes as Israel continues navigating complex diplomatic waters, including relations with the United States and efforts to stabilize the region after recent escalations.

Prostate cancer awareness advocates welcomed the high-profile disclosure, hoping it encourages men — particularly older ones — to pursue regular screenings. Early detection dramatically improves outcomes, with five-year survival rates near 100% for localized cases.

Netanyahu's medical team confirmed he remains under regular monitoring but requires no further immediate treatment. The prime minister expressed gratitude to his doctors and reiterated his commitment to leading Israel through its current challenges.

The episode underscores the intense scrutiny world leaders face regarding personal health. Historical precedents include leaders from various nations who have managed illnesses discreetly while in office. Netanyahu's choice to delay public disclosure for strategic reasons has reignited debates about the balance between privacy, transparency and national security.

As details continue to emerge, Israelis and observers worldwide are processing the news that their longtime leader quietly battled — and defeated — cancer while steering the country through turbulent times. Netanyahu's declaration of being cancer-free provides reassurance, even as questions linger about the full context and implications of the secrecy.

For now, the focus returns to governance and security. Netanyahu, declaring himself in excellent condition, shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to shape Israel's future amid ongoing regional tensions.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au