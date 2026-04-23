US-Iran Ceasefire Extended Indefinitely but Hormuz Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes Ships

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the United States will extend its fragile ceasefire with Iran indefinitely while maintaining a naval blockade of Iranian ports, even as Tehran responded by seizing two vessels and firing on others in the Strait of Hormuz, keeping global energy markets on edge and raising fears of renewed escalation.

The move came one day after Iran attacked three commercial ships in the strategic waterway, seizing two of them in what it described as enforcement of maritime rules. Video footage released by Iranian state media showed Revolutionary Guard forces boarding vessels, while shipping data confirmed sharp drops in traffic through the narrow chokepoint that carries about one-fifth of global oil supplies.

Trump, speaking to reporters, said there is "no time frame" for ending the conflict and that the blockade will remain until Iran presents a "unified proposal" addressing U.S. concerns over its nuclear program and regional proxies. He described the ceasefire extension as a goodwill gesture brokered in part by Pakistan but stressed that economic pressure through the blockade would continue.

The ceasefire, originally set to expire, has been repeatedly strained since it began in early April following weeks of U.S. and Israeli strikes that began on February 28. Those operations targeted Iranian military sites and resulted in the deaths of senior officials, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region, prompting disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz that triggered a global energy crisis.

As of April 23, shipping through the strait remains severely restricted. Iran has alternated between declaring the waterway open and imposing controls, using the chokepoint as leverage in negotiations. U.S. Central Command reported that American forces have turned back multiple vessels attempting to approach Iranian ports, while Iran claims its actions defend against what it calls an illegal blockade.

Oil prices reacted with renewed volatility, with Brent crude hovering near $100 per barrel amid concerns over prolonged disruptions. Analysts warned that even intermittent closures could keep risk premiums elevated, feeding higher gasoline prices worldwide and contributing to inflationary pressures.

Diplomacy remains stalled. Vice President JD Vance canceled a planned trip to Islamabad for talks, citing a lack of progress. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated that a full ceasefire only makes sense if the U.S. lifts its blockade, calling the naval action a "flagrant breach." Iranian officials have demanded sanctions relief and recognition of their role in managing the strait as conditions for deeper negotiations.

The humanitarian and economic toll continues to mount. Iranian officials report significant civilian casualties and infrastructure damage from earlier strikes, while the U.S. has acknowledged service member losses. Aid groups warn of growing shortages inside Iran as the blockade compounds existing sanctions. Regional allies, including Gulf states heavily reliant on the strait, have quietly accelerated alternative pipeline projects while urging de-escalation.

For global markets, the situation has created uncertainty. Major consuming nations are scrambling for alternative supplies, with some releasing strategic reserves. Shipping firms have seen war-risk insurance premiums soar, and many operators are rerouting around Africa's Cape of Good Hope at significant extra cost and time.

The conflict, which erupted in late February with U.S.-Israeli strikes, has evolved into a high-stakes contest centered on the Strait of Hormuz. What began as targeted military operations has become a broader test of wills over energy security, nuclear ambitions and regional influence. Trump has repeatedly claimed substantial progress in degrading Iran's capabilities, while Iranian leaders vow to resist what they term American aggression.

Backchannel talks have produced mixed results. Islamabad-mediated efforts stalled over key issues including uranium stockpiles, enrichment rights and sanctions relief. Trump has publicly stated that Iran wants the waterway open to resume oil revenue but insists the U.S. will not lift restrictions without concrete concessions.

Environmental concerns have also surfaced. Attacks on tankers raise the risk of oil spills in sensitive waters, and delays in LNG and fertilizer shipments could affect global food and energy security. The International Maritime Organization continues issuing warnings to vessels to avoid the area where possible.

U.S. forces remain on high alert in the region. Central Command has reported intercepting and redirecting vessels, emphasizing freedom of navigation while targeting Iranian economic lifelines. Iran portrays its actions as defensive, vowing swift retaliation if the blockade persists.

Market participants remain on edge. Some analysts predict further oil price spikes if traffic stays frozen into May, while others see potential for de-escalation if backchannel diplomacy advances. Trust remains low after repeated reversals on strait access and ceasefire terms.

The 2026 Iran crisis has underscored the vulnerability of global energy supplies to geopolitical flashpoints. From a limited military campaign, it has grown into a contest with consequences far beyond the Middle East, affecting everything from fuel prices at the pump to broader economic stability.

As Wednesday's events unfolded, shipping data showed continued low activity in the strait. Experts caution that full normalization, if it occurs, would require sustained calm, mine clearance if needed and restored insurer confidence. Until then, the narrow passage between Iran and Oman remains the focal point of a standoff with worldwide implications.

Longer term, the episode may accelerate diversification efforts. Pipeline expansions, alternative routing strategies and investment in non-Gulf energy sources could reduce reliance on the strait. Yet for the immediate future, events in the Hormuz chokepoint continue to dictate headlines and energy costs.

The fragile ceasefire holds for now, but with ships seized, blockades enforced and rhetoric remaining sharp, the path to a lasting resolution remains uncertain. Diplomats and military leaders on both sides face the difficult task of balancing pressure with the need to prevent a wider conflict in one of the world's most volatile regions.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au