Business

Tim Cook to Become Apple's Executive Chairman as John Ternus Takes Over as CEO

Tim Cook will still have a role within Apple despite stepping down as CEO.

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Apple will see a shake-up in its management positions as Tim Cook is now stepping down as the CEO of the company and will serve as the executive chairman of the board of directors.

With this, Apple also announced that it has already named its next chief executive officer, with John Ternus, the company's current senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, set to replace Cook.

Tim Cook to Become Apple's Executive Chairman

In a new Apple Newsroom post, the Cupertino tech giant has confirmed that Tim Cook will be stepping down as Apple's CEO, which will take effect on September 1, 2026. However, Cook will not stray away from Apple just yet as it was revealed that he will be tasked to serve as Apple's executive chairman for the company's board of directors.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company," said Cook.

It was noted by Apple that as the executive chairman, Cook will have a limited role here. The company revealed that his responsibilities under this role will only revolve around "certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world."

This means that Cook's main responsibility will be to work with government officials as the executive chairman.

9to5Mac noted that Cook previously faced scrutiny with his affiliations with the Trump administration, especially when he was invited to the White House and appeared in the "Melania" documentary.

Cook is also known for his close ties to China, having already established rapport with the country during his long tenure as CEO.

John Ternus Is the Next Apple CEO

With this announcement, Apple has also named the next chief executive officer of the company to replace Cook, and it is none other than Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus.

According to Apple, Ternus will bring in his 25 years of experience under the company to his new CEO role. The engineer-slash-executive has worked under Steve Jobs and was mentored by Tim Cook. Now, he gets the chance to lead a new age for Apple.

Come September 1, Tim Cook will have served 15 years as Apple's CEO since being appointed as its chief after co-founder Steve Jobs stepped down.

Originally published on Tech Times

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