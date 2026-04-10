What is the Avignon Papacy? Pentagon's Medieval Church Reference That Reportedly Alarmed the Vatican

The Avignon Papacy, a medieval period when the Catholic Church's centre of power shifted from Rome to southern France, has reportedly been referenced in a Pentagon with a senior US official and a Vatican diplomat.

The reference goes back to the 14th century and has attracted attention because it was reportedly mentioned during a private Pentagon meeting involving senior US official Elbridge Colby and Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the Vatican's former ambassador to the United States. Reports say the meeting was part of the escalating tensions between the Trump administration and the Vatican.

To explain the history, the Avignon Papacy was a period when seven popes lived in the French city of Avignon instead of Rome. During that time, the French government had a strong influence over the Church. Because of that, historians often see it as an example of political power affecting religious leadership.

According to reports, this historical moment was the one referenced during the Pentagon discussion.

Concerns Over 'Avignon Papacy' Remark

According to The Free Press, the conversation was mostly about the US military power and its role in global affairs.

Journalist Mattia Ferraresi reported that a US official told the Vatican envoy that the United States had the military strength to act on its own and suggested the Catholic Church should support that position. During the meeting, an unnamed official also mentioned the Avignon Papacy, which some Vatican figures later saw as a warning linked to history.

Anne Applebaum later commented on X, describing it as a 'bitter lecture' about US power, and said the Church was being pushed to take America's side.

The Trump administration gave a Vatican envoy "a bitter lecture warning that the United States has the military power to do whatever it wants—and that the Church had better take its side" https://t.co/CFhNYeRPEX — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) April 8, 2026

Additional reporting cited by Christopher Hale says Vatican sources confirmed the meeting happened and that it caused concern in the Vatican. Some officials believed the reference to the Avignon Papacy was a way of hinting at political pressure on the Church.

UPDATE: Letters from Leo can now independently confirm that the meeting took place — and that the Vatican was so alarmed by the Pentagon’s tactics that Pope Leo XIV shelved plans to visit the United States later this year.



Some officials in the Vatican saw the Pentagon’s… — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) April 8, 2026

Reports also say that after the meeting, plans for a papal visit to the United States were put on hold, with Vatican officials suggesting this was due to wider diplomatic tensions.

What Happened During the Avignon Papacy

The Avignon Papacy is concerning because it represents a time in history when the Catholic Church was seen as being under political control.

From 1309 to 1377, the pope did not live in Rome but in Avignon, France, and many believed the French monarchy had a strong influence over the Church's decisions.

It began when Pope Clement V moved the papal court there, largely because of political instability in Rome and strong pressure from the French monarchy. For nearly 70 years, seven popes ruled from Avignon instead of Rome.

During this time, the French kings had significant influence over the Church. Many officials in Rome and other parts of Europe felt the papacy had become too close to France, which weakened the idea that the pope was an independent religious leader. This created tension across Europe and damaged the Church's authority.

The period ended when Pope Gregory XI returned the papacy to Rome in 1377. However, the problems did not end there. Soon after, a major split in the Church followed, known as the Western Schism, when rival popes were elected in different locations.

This damaged the Church's independence and credibility, as people questioned whether religious leaders were acting freely or under pressure from a powerful government.

Because of this, the Avignon Papacy has become a symbol of what can happen when political power interferes with religious authority. It suggests a loss of independence and raises fears of control or coercion. Today, the Vatican fears that a powerful country could try to pressure or influence the Church in a similar way.

Originally published on IBTimes UK