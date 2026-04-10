US Targets China Telecom Giants in Proposed New National Security Restrictions

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is moving to tighten restrictions on major Chinese telecom companies, citing growing national security concerns in a proposal that could reshape how global networks connect inside the United States.

The agency said it is considering rules that would block US telecom carriers from linking with companies on its "Covered List," including China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom.

These firms have already faced limits in the US, but the new plan would go further by restricting how data flows between networks.

If approved, the proposal would also stop these companies from operating data centers or "points of presence" that connect to major internet exchange hubs in the US Regulators say these connections could pose risks if left unchecked.

The FCC is also reviewing whether to extend restrictions to companies that use equipment from Chinese tech giants like Huawei and ZTE, Reuters reported.

Officials worry that such infrastructure could expose sensitive data or create vulnerabilities in critical systems.

An initial vote on the proposal is scheduled for April 30, marking the next step in a broader effort to limit foreign influence in US communications networks.

US considers new crackdown on Chinese telecom companies https://t.co/f4a6DqK5Z0 https://t.co/f4a6DqK5Z0 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 10, 2026

US Moves to Block More Chinese Tech

The move follows years of escalating action by US regulators. In past decisions, the FCC blocked new telecom services from these companies and revoked existing authorizations.

For example, China Telecom's US operations were shut down in 2022, while China Unicom and related firms lost approval earlier.

The FCC has also expanded its focus beyond telecom services.

It is now considering banning Chinese labs from testing electronic devices like smartphones and computers for use in the US This would widen earlier restrictions aimed at keeping certain foreign technologies out of American markets.

Officials say the goal is to protect national security and prevent potential threats tied to foreign-owned infrastructure. However, the proposal has drawn criticism from China.

According to US News, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said the country "consistently opposes the overstretching of the concept of national security," arguing that such actions unfairly target Chinese businesses.

Despite the pushback, US regulators appear determined to move forward.

The latest proposal builds on previous bans, including limits on importing certain Chinese-made equipment, drones, and internet routers.

Originally published on vcpost.com