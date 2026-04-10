U.S.

Deleted Doesn't Mean Gone: FBI Recovers Deleted Signal Messages From iPhone Using Notification Data

Investigators succeeded in extracting incoming Signal messages from a defendant's iPhone.

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A new report has revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was able to recover deleted messages from an iPhone even after the Signal app had been removed.

Whenever a situation like this arises, it's always a question about privacy and security.

How Deleted Signal Messages Were Recovered

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According to court testimony spotted by 404 Media, investigators accessed Apple's internal notification database on a device running Apple's iOS system. Although Signal had been uninstalled, previously delivered notification data remained stored locally on the device.

This cached information allowed forensic tools to retrieve incoming message content that had originally appeared in notifications before the app was deleted.

Why iPhone Notifications Can Store Sensitive Data

Modern iOS devices from Apple temporarily store notification data to ensure messages appear quickly and reliably on the lock screen or notification center.

In some cases, portions of message content may remain in system storage even after an app is removed. This creates a potential privacy gap, especially if notification previews are enabled for apps like Signal.

The report notes that only incoming messages were recovered, suggesting that outgoing messages are handled differently within the system architecture.

Device States and Data Accessibility

Security researchers also point to iPhone system modes such as Before First Unlock (BFU) and After First Unlock (AFU), which determine how much encrypted data can be accessed at any given time on devices from Apple.

Once a device is unlocked, more cached and decrypted data becomes available, increasing the chances that forensic tools can extract residual information.

Privacy Implications for Messaging Apps

According to 9to5Mac, the findings highlight that even end-to-end encrypted apps like Signal may still leave traces of data at the system level depending on notification settings and device configuration.

Push notification systems and cached previews can unintentionally expose fragments of conversations, even after deletion or app removal.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
FBI, Iphone, Signal
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