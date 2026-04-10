NBA Trade Rumors: Are Lakers Not Yet Done Pursuing Walker Kessler For Austin Reaves?

The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting comfortably in 4th place in the Western Conference. It slipped from 3rd spot last week. If it will have a future adjustment, the trade will most likely build around guard Austin Reaves.

According to salary cap analyst Eric Pincus, one potential scenario involves a sign-and-trade that would send Reaves to the Utah Jazz in exchange for rising center Walker Kessler.

Although the idea remains theoretical, this could tap Lakers to explore open players who are willing to take the lob from Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Austin Reaves Breakout Season Raises His Market Value

According to Heavy, Reaves has delivered a career-best season, averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds across 51 games. His expanded role has made him a key secondary playmaker, often taking on significant offensive responsibility alongside Dončić and even surpassing LeBron James in certain lineup stretches.

Reaves' ability to create offense, handle the ball, and close games has strengthened the Lakers' competitiveness in the Western Conference. However, his momentum has been interrupted by a Grade 2 oblique strain, which is expected to sideline him for several weeks and potentially impact his playoff availability.

"That timeline essentially would sideline him a majority, if not the entire, first-round series," Shams Charania of ESPN said.

Contract Situation Opens Door for Sign-and-Trade Talks

Reaves' contract outlook appears to be complicated for the Lakers' long-term planning. He holds a $14.9 million player option for 2026–27 but is widely expected to test unrestricted free agency.

Reports suggest he could command a deal worth up to $241 million over five years.

That financial pressure could force Los Angeles to consider a sign-and-trade rather than risking losing him for nothing, depending on how the front office evaluates his long-term fit.

Walker Kessler Emerges as Lakers Trade Target

In the proposed deal, the Lakers would acquire Walker Kessler, a promising rim protector known for his rebounding and defensive presence. His skill set addresses a key need in Los Angeles, particularly around interior defense and pick-and-roll finishing.

However, Kessler's contract negotiations with Utah remain unresolved, with reports indicating a gap between his expected value and the Jazz's offer. This uncertainty could make him a realistic trade target under the right conditions.

Lakers Weigh Present Success Against Future Flexibility

While the idea of a Reaves-for-Kessler swap is gaining attention, it remains unfinished and out of the plan for both teams. The Lakers must balance immediate competitiveness with long-term roster construction around Dončić.

Reaves' injury and playoff performance could also ultimately influence how aggressively Los Angeles pursues any major offseason move.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com