First Lady Melania Trump delivered an extraordinary rebuttal from the White House on Thursday, demanding an end to what she termed 'baseless lies' linking her to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a rare five-minute address from the Grand Foyer, Mrs Trump categorically denied that the late sex offender introduced her to President Donald Trump, asserting instead that they met by chance at a New York party in 1998.

The First Lady described herself as a target of 'politically motivated' smears and insisted she had no knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities. Beyond the personal denial, she issued a high-stakes challenge to the legislature.

'The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,' she stated, according to the official White House briefing. She clarified that, while she and the President occasionally overlapped with Epstein in New York and Palm Beach social circles, she was 'not a participant' in his inner circle and never visited his private island.

'The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect.' She dismissed suggestions that Epstein had introduced her to Donald Trump as 'mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation' after a long-running frustration with claims that have repeatedly resurfaced in books, articles, and online speculation.

Melania said she had only briefly 'crossed paths' with Epstein in 2000. 'I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims,' she said. 'I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant.'

She also denied knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate, who is now serving a prison sentence. Addressing a 2002 email exchange that has circulated publicly, she described it as 'casual correspondence' and 'a polite reply', pushing back against attempts to draw wider conclusions from it.

First Lady Calling Congress To Act

What set the statement apart was not only the denial. It was the pivot. Melania called on Congress to hold hearings that would allow Epstein's victims to testify publicly under oath.

'Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record,' she said. 'Then, and only then, we will have the truth.'

It is a striking demand from a First Lady who has largely avoided public policy interventions. It also places her, at least rhetorically, alongside lawmakers who have been pressing for greater transparency in the Epstein investigation.

California Representative Robert Garcia, a senior Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, responded quickly. He said he agreed with her call and urged committee chairman James Comer to schedule a hearing 'immediately'.

Representative Thomas Massie, who sponsored a bill on the release of the Epstein files posted on X. 'First Lady asks Congress to bring Epstein survivors in for testimony. With all due respect, that's @DAGToddBlanche's job! @RepRoKhanna & I already gave brave survivors a chance to tell their horrific stories on Capitol Hill. @PamBondi wouldn't even acknowledge them. PROSECUTE!'

First Lady asks Congress to bring Epstein survivors in for testimony. With all due respect, that’s @DAGToddBlanche’s job!@RepRoKhanna & I already gave brave survivors a chance to tell their horrific stories on Capitol Hill. @PamBondi wouldn’t even acknowledge them.



PROSECUTE! https://t.co/4tsZPgzkM0 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 9, 2026

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also wrote, 'I am grateful to the First Lady for her brave statement today about Epstein and his victims. I agree with her that the victims should be heard. I also agree with Thomas Massie. The DOJ needs to PROSECUTE!!! And the role of Congress is to legislate, not prosecute.'

Yet not everyone sees the proposal as sufficient. Some survivors and their advocates argue that public hearings are not the solution being presented.

Survivors Respond With Caution

Lisa Phillips, an Epstein survivor, described the First Lady's intervention as a 'bold move' while questioning what it would deliver in practice. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, she suggested that private testimony might be more appropriate for many victims, particularly those bound by non-disclosure agreements or fearful of speaking publicly.

Her response reflects a tension that has long defined the case. Visibility can empower, but it can also expose.

Other voices were more critical. Representatives of the family of Virginia Giuffre, along with additional survivors, said that many had already taken significant personal risks to come forward. 'Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice,' they said in a statement to BBC Newsnight.

Political Ripples And Personal Distance

The reaction extended beyond survivors and lawmakers. Political commentator, Alex Jones, framed the statement as a break with President Trump, claiming it signalled a deeper divide.

'It looks to me like she's breaking with Trump because she knows the ship is sinking,' he said in a video posted online.

Alex Jones reacts to Trump attacking him, saying Trump is possessed by demonic forces and Melania contradicted him on Epstein with her surprise press statement: “It looks to me like she’s breaking with Trump because she knows the ship is sinking. He’s acting like he’s guilty.” pic.twitter.com/GeYVDZT0q2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2026

That interpretation is contested and, at this stage, speculative. What is verifiable is a degree of uncertainty around the President's awareness of the speech. He told reporters he did not know about it in advance, while a spokesperson for Melania Trump indicated he was aware she would make a statement, though not necessarily its content.

The Epstein issue has repeatedly created fractures within political alliances, including among Trump's own supporters. Some have pushed for further disclosures and prosecutions, while the President has at times sought to downplay the controversy, previously describing it as a 'Democrat hoax' before later signing legislation to release related files.

Melania Trump's intervention cuts through that tension rather than resolving it. It brings the issue back into focus at a time when parts of the administration appeared eager to move on.

A Familiar Dispute, Reopened

Legal battles over claims about Melania Trump's connection to Epstein have been ongoing. In October 2025, HarperCollins UK withdrew passages from a book containing what it described as 'unverified' assertions about how she met her husband. The Daily Beast also issued a retraction and apology for an article that failed to meet its standards.

Author Michael Wolff remains in a legal dispute with the First Lady after she threatened a $1bn defamation lawsuit over similar claims. He has since counter-sued.

'My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success, and will continue to maintain my sound reputation without hesitation,' she said on Thursday.

That insistence on reputational defence sits alongside her call for greater scrutiny of Epstein's network. The combination is not accidental. It reflects an attempt to separate her own story from a scandal that continues to implicate powerful figures across politics and business.

As the 2026 election cycle approaches, the First Lady's decision to thrust the Epstein case back into the spotlight suggests she is no longer willing to wait for her husband's lead on matters regarding her own reputation. By positioning herself as an advocate for the Epstein survivor hearings, she is attempting to rewrite her role from a silent figure in the background to a proactive defender of her own history and the rights of victims.

Originally published on IBTimes UK