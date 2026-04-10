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Trump's MAGA media feud explodes as Candace Owens, Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson answer back

Trump called the four commentators "losers," "stupid people," and "NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS"

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Trump insults Maga allies and they clap back

President Donald Trump went after Candace Owens, Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly in a furious Truth Social post, calling them "losers" and "stupid people," which ignited a nasty wave of reactions from the MAGA influencers and detonated the already fragile alliance between the media personalities that helped to return him to the White House.

Owens fired back with the line that spread fastest, writing, "It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home." Jones called Trump's outburst "crazy," and Tucker Carlson responded by saying he "loves" Trump "more than ever" before adding, "I feel sorry for him." The Israelis have him in a hammerlock."

The exchange exposed the widening split inside the MAGA coalition. In the post, published April 9, Trump called the four commentators "losers," "stupid people," and "NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS," while accusing them of failing to understand that MAGA is about "WINNING and STRENGTH" and preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

His words came after days of criticism from conservative influencers who had broken with Trump over his Iran rhetoric and war posture.

He also mocked Carlson's career, took aim at Kelly's history with him, insulted Owens while also referencing her feud involving France's first lady, and blasted Jones over his Sandy Hook lies and legal ruin. The result was less a normal Trump clapback than a full family brawl, only with podcasts, ego, and Iran policy thrown into the same blender.

Candace Owens responded fastest and most cleanly, as she wrote on X, "It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home."

Alex Jones also answered publicly, calling Trump's rant "crazy," while broader coverage of the MAGA split noted that Jones had already been among the loudest anti-war voices on the right during the Iran escalation, at one point even floating the 25th Amendment.

Tucker Carlson's direct reply came slightly later, but it added even more drama. Carlson responded by saying he "loves" Trump "more than ever," before adding, "I feel sorry for him. The Israelis have him in a hammerlock," reframing the president he helped to get elected twice as weakened and captured by foreign policy pressures. A very Tucker way of saying, "Nice rant, still wrong."

Megyn Kelly decided to take another route and went after Fox News and it's owner Rupert Murdock, an essential part of the Trump coalition. "He will be dead soon," she said about her former boss.

"After 14 years inside Fox News, I'm exposing what viewers refuse to see—how the network morphed from news into a propaganda machine designed purely to cheerlead wars, worship Trump, and feed you manufactured rage instead of facts," she said.

Originally published on Latin Times

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Donald Trump

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