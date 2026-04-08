Apple Faces Low Repairability Scores in New PIRG Study

The Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) has released its 2026 repairability assessment, titled "Failing the Fix (2026)," and found that Apple scored poorly across both laptops and smartphones.

The report evaluated major manufacturers on how easily devices can be opened, repaired, and supported with accessible parts and documentation.

How the PIRG Repairability Study Was Conducted

The PIRG analysis used France's official repair index as a baseline, focusing on devices available in the French market where repairability labeling laws are already in place. The study expanded this framework to place additional emphasis on how easily devices can be physically disassembled.

Key scoring factors included access to repair manuals, availability and pricing of spare parts, and overall ease of repair.

The report also factored in policy positions, applying penalties to companies linked to industry groups opposing right-to-repair legislation while rewarding repair-friendly practices.

Apple's Scores Fall Near the Bottom

In the 2026 results, Apple received a C-minus for laptop repairability and a D-minus for smartphones, placing it among the lowest-ranked manufacturers in both categories.

The report cited design choices that make disassembly and component replacement more difficult compared to competitors.

Other manufacturers, including Lenovo, also scored poorly in certain areas, with additional penalties tied to missing or incomplete repair documentation in some regions.

Smartphone Repairability Still a Widespread Issue

For smartphones, PIRG based its evaluation on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling system introduced in 2025.

According to Ars Technica, this system assesses repairability using criteria such as device design, required tools, spare parts availability, software update policies, and access to repair information.

Both Apple and Samsung received lower scores partly due to limited software support timelines compared with the expectations set by the scoring framework.

Incremental Improvements but Ongoing Criticism

The report acknowledges that the Cupertino firm has made some progress in recent years, including reduced parts pairing restrictions and the introduction of tools such as Repair Assistant. However, PIRG notes that restrictions on certain components, including Face ID-related repairs, continue to limit independent repairability.

Industry Still Struggling With Repair Access

Overall, the PIRG 2026 findings suggest that while repair ecosystems are gradually improving, major device manufacturers still face significant challenges in making products easier to repair.

The report concludes that more progress is needed across the industry to improve sustainability, extend device lifespans, and expand access to affordable repairs for consumers. Apple and Lenovo are not alone in this problem.

Originally published on Tech Times