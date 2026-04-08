Celebrity Style Watch: Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Alexa Chung's Favorite It Bags of 2026

In 2026, handbags are doing more than completing outfits. They are shaping the entire narrative of celebrity style. From paparazzi shots to front row appearances, the bags celebrities carry are driving what becomes desirable, wearable, and worth investing in. According to recent coverage, this year's most influential pieces blend practicality with statement design, creating a new era of bag trends 2026 that feel both aspirational and wearable.

Below is a closer look at the exact bags and celebrities setting the tone for the year.

1. The Chanel Large Tote and the Rise of Oversized Luxury

The return of oversized bags is one of the clearest shifts in celebrity style this year. The Chanel Large Tote stands at the center of this movement, offering both elegance and everyday function.

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa have embraced larger silhouettes, often pairing them with relaxed tailoring or off duty looks. The appeal is simple. These bags carry everything while still looking polished.

This shift reflects a broader move away from purely decorative mini bags toward pieces that balance luxury with real life usability.

2. The Row Marlo Bag and the Quiet Luxury Effect

Minimalism continues to dominate bag trends 2026, led by The Row's Marlo bag. Known for its understated design and premium craftsmanship, it has become a favorite among celebrities who lean toward quiet luxury.

Spotted on Jennifer Lawrence and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, this bag does not rely on logos or bold branding. Instead, it signals taste through simplicity.

This preference for subtle luxury shows how celebrity style is evolving. It is less about obvious status symbols and more about refined, long lasting pieces that blend seamlessly into a wardrobe.

3. Prada Route Bag and Functional Fashion

Utility driven design is another defining element of bag trends 2026. The Prada Route bag captures this perfectly with its structured shape and practical appeal.

Celebrities are gravitating toward pieces that support busy schedules without sacrificing style. The Prada Route reflects this balance, often styled with cargo pants, oversized blazers, or travel ready looks.

The popularity of functional bags highlights a shift in celebrity style where versatility matters just as much as aesthetics.

4. Gucci Giglio Large Tote and Statement Craftsmanship

While minimalism is trending, bold craftsmanship still has its place. The Gucci Giglio Large Tote stands out with its sculptural design and strong presence.

Celebrities often use this bag to anchor their outfits, letting it become the focal point. This reflects a dual trend in celebrity style where both understated and statement pieces coexist.

It also reinforces the idea that bag trends 2026 are not about one single look but about range and individuality.

5. Alaïa Le Teckel and the East-West Silhouette

The elongated east west bag has emerged as one of the most recognizable silhouettes of the year. Alaïa's Le Teckel leads this trend with its sleek, horizontal shape.

Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Alexa Chung have been spotted carrying similar styles, reinforcing its popularity.

This silhouette offers a modern take on 90s minimalism, combining a slim profile with surprising capacity. It also aligns with the broader movement toward practical yet fashion forward accessories.

6. Bottega Veneta Andiamo and the Power of Subtle Detail

The Bottega Veneta Andiamo continues to dominate celebrity style thanks to its signature woven leather and relaxed structure.

Regularly seen on Hailey Bieber, this bag represents a balance between heritage craftsmanship and modern styling. It fits easily into minimalist wardrobes while still offering texture and visual interest.

Its popularity shows how bag trends 2026 are rooted in timeless techniques reinterpreted for current tastes.

7. Louis Vuitton Capucines and Structured Elegance

Structured top handle bags remain a staple, with the Louis Vuitton Capucines leading the way. Frequently carried by Zendaya, it brings a polished finish to both formal and casual looks.

This bag highlights another key aspect of celebrity style in 2026. Classic silhouettes are not disappearing. Instead, they are being styled in more relaxed, contemporary ways.

The Capucines proves that timeless design still plays a major role in shaping bag trends 2026.

Why These Bags Define Celebrity Style in 2026

The concept of an "it bag" has always been tied to visibility and influence. When celebrities repeatedly carry a specific design, it quickly becomes recognizable and desirable.

In 2026, that influence feels more dynamic than ever. Social media, street style photography, and global fashion weeks all contribute to how these bags gain traction.

What sets this year apart is the diversity of trends. Oversized totes, minimalist shoulder bags, structured classics, and elongated silhouettes are all thriving at the same time. Instead of one dominant look, celebrity style is embracing variety.

How Celebrity It Bags Are Shaping Everyday Wardrobes

The impact of these bags goes beyond red carpets and runway shows. As celebrities incorporate them into casual outfits, they become more relatable and easier to style.

For everyday fashion enthusiasts, this means:

Larger bags that double as work and travel companions

Neutral tones that integrate into capsule wardrobes

Statement shapes that elevate simple outfits

Functional designs that support daily routines

These shifts make bag trends 2026 more accessible without losing their aspirational edge.

The Future of Bag Trends 2026 in Celebrity Style

Looking ahead, the trajectory is clear. Celebrity style will continue to blur the line between luxury and practicality.

Designers are focusing on pieces that can move between settings, from day to night and from travel to events. At the same time, archival revivals and nostalgic silhouettes are expected to remain influential, keeping fashion rooted in its history while moving forward.

The result is a handbag landscape that feels both fresh and familiar, driven by the choices celebrities make every time they step out.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What bags are celebrities carrying the most in 2026?

Celebrities are frequently seen with standout pieces like the Chanel Large Tote, The Row Marlo bag, Prada Route bag, Gucci Giglio Large Tote, Alaïa Le Teckel, Bottega Veneta Andiamo, and Louis Vuitton Capucines. These bags represent a mix of practicality, quiet luxury, and statement design that define bag trends 2026.

2. Are oversized bags replacing mini bags in celebrity style?

Oversized bags are making a strong comeback in 2026, especially with styles like the Chanel Large Tote gaining popularity. While mini bags are still present, many celebrities are leaning toward larger, more functional designs that fit everyday needs.

3. What makes a bag an "it bag" in 2026?

An "it bag" in 2026 is defined by visibility and versatility. When multiple celebrities consistently carry the same design across different settings, it gains cultural relevance. Factors like craftsmanship, practicality, and the ability to complement various outfits also contribute to a bag achieving "it bag" status.

Originally published on Fashion Times