Delta, Southwest Increase Checked Bag Fees—What Are the New Rates?

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines have announced the fees for checked baggage have increased.

This follows similar moves made by other airlines, such as JetBlue and United Airlines.

Delta Air Lines Increases Checked Bag Fees

According to Travel Weekly, Delta has increased checked bag fees from $35 to $45 for domestic and select short-haul international flights.

Fees for the second check bag have also increased from $45 to $55. These new rates will be applied for tickets purchased beginning April 8.

Those planning to check in a third luggage will have to pay $200 instead of the previous rate of $150, according to TravelPulse.

Southwest Airlines Also Increases Fees

According to a report by CNBC, Southwest Airlines will also apply an increase of $10 to checked baggage fees.

"As part of an ongoing analysis of the business and against the evolving global backdrop, Southwest Airlines is increasing its fees on first and second checked bags by $10, effective on all reservations ticketed or voluntarily changed on or after April 9, 2026," the airline said in a statement.

This means that passengers will now have to pay $45 for their first checked baggage, while the second will cost $55.

The change in fees will not apply to long-haul international flights of the airline.

Originally published on Travelers Today