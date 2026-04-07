Tech

iPhone Fold Is 'On Track' For Apple's Fall Event Alongside the iPhone 18 Release, Says Analyst

The iPhone Fold and next-gen iPhones may be debuting together.

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iPhone Fold

There has been a debate on when the iPhone Fold is coming, but the latest claim from an analyst says that it will be available during Apple's fall event slated for later this year.

Not only that, but this latest claim also said that it will be joining the iPhone 18 lineup in the same event where it will debut.

iPhone Fold Is 'On Track' For Apple's Fall Event

According to a new report shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's first foldable iPhone is "on track" to arrive during Apple's fall event, which the analyst regarded as the "normal iPhone launch period."

This directly contradicts earlier reports from other sources, including one from Nikkei Asia, which suggested that the iPhone Fold may arrive months later than expected.

Older reports, including a previous claim from Gurman, also doubled down on the later launch date of the iPhone Fold because of the complex engineering and production issues of this new version of the smartphone.

Previously, it was said that the iPhone 18 series will debut during Apple's annual fall event period as scheduled, while the iPhone Fold would follow almost three months after, by December 2026.

iPhone Fold Joining iPhone 18 Release

However, that is no longer the case should Gurman's latest report be accurate as he claims that all iPhones coming this year will come together under one launch event.

This means that the iPhone 18 series, featuring the base model and the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, is set to be joined by the iPhone Fold in its September 2026 event.

Gurman said that there was no additional information shared by the sources who wanted to remain anonymous.

That said, the analyst regarded that September is still six months away, and production has yet to "ramp up" from within Apple, suggesting that this September fall event schedule is not yet final as well.

Originally published on Tech Times

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