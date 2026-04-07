Google Chrome Brings Vertical Tabs, Immersive Reading Mode to Desktop Version

Google has added two quality-of-life upgrades to the Chrome browser's desktop version, featuring the likes of vertical tabs that are now on the side and an "Immersive Reading Mode."

Both features make Chrome a more customizable browser that best fits user preferences for their browsing experience, with both making it easier for everyone to read and focus on their work.

Chrome Adds Vertical Tabs on Desktop Version

According to a new blog post from Google, it is now giving Chrome two massive upgrades that aim to help users streamline and maximize their productivity while using the platform.

The first feature centers on the Chrome vertical tabs that allow users to position the tabs they have opened on the side of the browser, moving from their spot atop the browser.

Users may choose to have the new side tab bar opened or collapsed based on their preferred look for the browser. Having it to the side and collapsed gives users more room while browsing, helps deliver full page reading, and manages tabs and groups with ease, despite them reaching double digits.

By default, the opened tabs will be displayed normally, with the website's icon and a short name or title appearing, but users may choose to minimize them to only their icons and get more space.

To access the vertical tabs feature, Google said users only need to right-click on any Chrome window and select the "Show Tabs Vertically" option to have it moved to the left side of the browser.

Google Chrome's Fullscreen Reading Mode

Next, there is the "Immersive Reading Mode," which is an improved version of the "Reading Mode" in Chrome.

With the Immersive Reading Mode enabled, users will get a text-only version of the website that will help them focus only on reading without looking at photo or video attachments, as well as overbearing ads.

To access it, right-click on any webpage and select "Open in reading mode," or tap "Reading Mode" directly in the address bar. The page will then load in a clean, distraction-free layout.

Both features are now beginning to roll out across the latest Chrome for desktop version.

Originally published on Tech Times