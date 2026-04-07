Tech

X Photo Editor Tweaks Images Before You Post, Comes With Grok AI Features

X's new photo editor features xAI's Grok and other capabilities.

By
X Officially Allows Adult Content: What You Need to Know

X has launched the latest feature on its platform, the Photo Editor, which offers a new experience for users who want to tweak the images they upload before sharing them.

The feature is available right in the "Compose" section of the social networking platform, with an X executive claiming that the feature is already long overdue.

X Adds a Photo Editor To Help Tweak Images Before Posting

X's head of product, Nikita Bier, shared a new post that unveiled the latest feature on the platform. According to the X executive, the feature is something many users have asked for in the past.

Users only need to upload a photo via the post composer of the platform and then tap the paintbrush icon on the lower right part of the image to pull up the new Photo Editor feature.

Previously, X already allowed users to tweak the photos they upload on the platform, but it only offered features like an auto-enhance button, filters, cropping, adding emojis on top of the image, adding ALT text, and adding a voluntary content warning on the content to avoid being flagged or taken down.

Edit Photos on X With Grok AI Features and More

The "new" and improved Photo Editor allows users to now take advantage of xAI's Grok AI's generative technology to add or remove specific items and tweak their image.

Additionally, there is a built-in blur tool to help cover specific things like people's faces or other kinds of sensitive information before uploading the photo. Lastly, there is also a feature that allows users to add an overlaying text on top of the image.

It is important to note that this feature is still exclusive to iOS for now, but Bier said that its Android version will be available soon.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
X
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Brady Ebert

Former Turnstile Guitarist and Founding Member Attempted To Murder the 78-Year-Old Father of Group's Lead Vocalist

Hegseth Polygraph Test_07272025_1
Democratic Lawmaker Moves to Impeach Hegseth, Accuses Him of 'Violating His Oath of Office'
Blue Jays Pitching Crisis Deepens After Max Scherzer Injury
Blue Jays Pitching Crisis Deepens After Max Scherzer Injury in Blowout Loss to Dodgers
Android Got Jokes: Google’s New Expressive Captions Catch Sneezes, Burps,
Android 17 Leak Reveals 'Notification Rules' Feature For Smarter, Personalized Alerts
Honor Magic8 Series Leak Reveals New AI-Specific Button For Enhanced
Honor Win 2 Specs Leak Reveals Higher-Res Screen, Newer Chipset, More
Editor's Pick
DOJ Sues SeaWorld Parent Over Ban on Wheeled Walkers, Citing
Business

DOJ Sues SeaWorld Parent Company Over Ban on Wheeled Walkers, Citing Disability Rights Violations

Elon Musk Says Grok’s Response Was a ‘Major Problem’ After
Business

Court Rules Against Elon Musk's X in High-Profile Advertising Boycott Case

Trump Establishes US Bitcoin Reserve, Cementing Crypto's Mainstream Status
U.S.

Dollar Bills to Bear Trump's Signature for the First Time in U.S. History

JetBlue Weighs Legal Action Against Portugal Over Blocked Lisbon Flights
Travel

JetBlue Boosts Fort Lauderdale Operations With Extra Flights and Caribbean Service