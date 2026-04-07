X Photo Editor Tweaks Images Before You Post, Comes With Grok AI Features

X has launched the latest feature on its platform, the Photo Editor, which offers a new experience for users who want to tweak the images they upload before sharing them.

The feature is available right in the "Compose" section of the social networking platform, with an X executive claiming that the feature is already long overdue.

X Adds a Photo Editor To Help Tweak Images Before Posting

Ladies and gentlemen, we're launching a brand new Photo Editor in our post composer.



It has long-overdue features like drawing & text. But we also included special add-ons that are unique to X:



• Edit with words, powered by Grok

• Add a blur to redact parts of the photo… pic.twitter.com/38Zaw8b5jl — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 7, 2026

X's head of product, Nikita Bier, shared a new post that unveiled the latest feature on the platform. According to the X executive, the feature is something many users have asked for in the past.

Users only need to upload a photo via the post composer of the platform and then tap the paintbrush icon on the lower right part of the image to pull up the new Photo Editor feature.

Previously, X already allowed users to tweak the photos they upload on the platform, but it only offered features like an auto-enhance button, filters, cropping, adding emojis on top of the image, adding ALT text, and adding a voluntary content warning on the content to avoid being flagged or taken down.

Edit Photos on X With Grok AI Features and More

The "new" and improved Photo Editor allows users to now take advantage of xAI's Grok AI's generative technology to add or remove specific items and tweak their image.

Additionally, there is a built-in blur tool to help cover specific things like people's faces or other kinds of sensitive information before uploading the photo. Lastly, there is also a feature that allows users to add an overlaying text on top of the image.

It is important to note that this feature is still exclusive to iOS for now, but Bier said that its Android version will be available soon.

Originally published on Tech Times