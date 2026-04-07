Carlson Says Trump's Iran Rhetoric Risks Religious Conflict: 'No President Should Mock Islam'

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson criticized President Trump over recent threats against Iran, warning that the president's language risks turning the conflict into a religious confrontation.

Speaking on his podcast, Carlson reacted to a Truth Social post issued by Trump on Easter, in which the president warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on infrastructure. "No president should mock Islam," Carlson said, arguing that Trump's wording, including the phrase "Praise be to Allah," amounted to religious provocation.

Carlson said the timing and tone of the message were particularly concerning. "The morning of Easter is a uniquely joyful and peaceful moment... and yet that peace yesterday was shattered," he said, before calling the post "vile on every level."

Trump's original message included the line: "Open the F——Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!" and was followed by additional warnings of imminent escalation. Carlson argued the rhetoric blurred the line between geopolitical conflict and religious hostility. "Who do you think you are? You're tweeting out the F-word on Easter morning," he said, adding that "no decent person mocks other people's religions."

Carlson also warned against framing the conflict in theological terms. "Only if you think you are [God], do you talk this way," Carlson said, criticizing what he described as language that elevates political decisions into moral or religious absolutes.

🚨Tucker Carlson just went off on Trump on Easter morning.



The full statement:



“No decent person mocks other people’s religions. You mock other people’s faith — you mock the idea of faith itself. We are not God. Only if you think you are do you talk this way.”



“This is not a… pic.twitter.com/cHMVvDN3Tm — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 6, 2026

The criticism builds on Carlson's earlier opposition to the war, which he described as "absolutely disgusting and evil," and reflects broader unease among some of Trump's supporters over the U.S. role in the conflict.

Trump's recent messaging has focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route that has remained disrupted since the conflict escalated. The administration has pressed Iran to reopen the waterway while urging allies to take a more active role, though several U.S. partners have declined to join offensive operations.

Carlson's remarks highlight growing divisions within Trump's political base, particularly among figures who supported his "America First" platform but have criticized the current intervention. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, once a close ally of Trump, recently slammed the president over the Iran conflict, saying that "this is supposed to be America First" and that "we're not supposed to be running around doing this anymore."

Originally published on Latin Times