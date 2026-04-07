Couple Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison After Abusing Disabled Man, Killing Him With Frying Pan and Dog Leash

A Virginia husband and wife were sentenced to 25 years in prison each after prosecutors said they beat and killed their disabled roommate, Jose Luis Moreno, in Norfolk.

Kristie Marie Lynch, 46, received her sentence after a jury convicted her of first-degree murder in September 2025. James Christian Lynch, 52, had already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May 2025 and was given the same prison term.

Prosecutors said Moreno moved in with the couple in 2022 after they met him through church and learned he had no place to live. Moreno had a disability that affected his ankles, and he used a walker. He contributed part of his disability income to the household, according to People.

According to court filings, the Lynches used punishment and violence when Moreno failed to finish chores or pay bills on time. Prosecutors also said they attacked him after he spoke Spanish with family members and took his phone away.

The abuse escalated before Moreno died. James Lynch admitted that Moreno was hit with a frying pan, while prosecutors said the couple also used a belt, a baseball bat, and a dog leash during the assault.

Investigators found Moreno dead inside the apartment on Aug. 11, 2023. He was naked, covered in bruises and cuts, and had marks around his neck that suggested restraint or strangulation, Yahoo News reported.

Police also found blood on the walls and floors, and evidence that someone had tried to clean up the scene. Prosecutors said the couple did not report the death right away and waited two days before contacting authorities.

Kristie Lynch told police that Moreno assaulted her on the day he died. Prosecutors rejected that account and said the evidence showed Moreno had already suffered repeated severe abuse before his death.

James Lynch said he did not take Moreno to a hospital because he feared being arrested. Prosecutors said the couple instead spoke with a pastor before reporting what happened, as per Law and Crime.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald