North Carolina Hires Former Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone as New HC

The North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team has reportedly hired Michael Malone as its next head coach. Seeing North Carolina in the 4th spot in the ACC means that the organization needed a huge turnaround next season.

The move comes shortly after the program parted ways with former head coach Hubert Davis. The Heels called for an immediate reset in leadership and philosophy.

NBA Championship Experience Arrives in Chapel Hill

Malone brings a strong professional résumé, most notably leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship in 2023.

Over more than a decade as an NBA head coach, he has accumulated over 500 wins and built a reputation for defensive structure, accountability, and detailed game planning.

In addition, Malone's coaching career includes time with the Sacramento Kings, along with assistant roles across multiple NBA organizations. Most recently, Malone worked as an analyst for ESPN, staying connected to the game while away from coaching.

Return to College Basketball After a Long Gap

According to ESPN, Malone's move back to the college level marks his first NCAA coaching role in more than two decades. Earlier in his career, he served as an assistant at programs such as Manhattan, Providence, and Oakland, gaining foundational experience in college development systems.

Despite the long absence from the collegiate game, his NBA background is enough to prove that he could keep up with the modern approach in basketball.

Now, Malone aspires to bring his pro-level coaching knowledge to college to help North Carolina get a better record for the next March Madness.

UNC Search Narrowed After Multiple Rejections

Before finalizing the hire, the North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball reportedly explored several other candidates, including Dusty May, Tommy Lloyd, and T.J. Otzelberger. Each ultimately chose to remain with their current programs, forcing UNC to pivot toward an experienced professional-level coach.

The decision is also said to have received support from program figures such as Michael Jordan and Roy Williams, adding weight to the unconventional hiring strategy.

How Did the Nuggets React to Malone's Recruitment

According to The Denver Post, some Nuggets players, including Nikola Jokic, reacted to the Tar Heels' recruitment of their former head coach.

"I'm happy for him. Probably a little bit different. Was he ever a coach in college? No?" Jokic said. "Honestly, I don't really know Coach Malone. I came 17 games too late. But I've been talking to the guys, and they think that he's gonna be a good fit for what we've got going on back there. I wish him the best. I'll probably connect with him soon," Cameron Johnson said. "Shoutout to Coach Malone. I think he'll be great. I think he'll be a great college coach. I think his daughter is there as well. So I think it's a win-win for him, and I think he'll enjoy his next chapter of his coaching career," Jamal Murray said.

Up to this day, Malone's firing remains controversial. Some fans still couldn't get over that a championship team like Denver could easily ditch its head coach, who gave them the first ring in 40 years.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com