Elon Musk's xAI Rivalry Sparks OpenAI Legal Action and State Investigation Request

OpenAI has asked state officials in California and Delaware to investigate Elon Musk and his associates for what it calls "improper and anti-competitive behavior," as a major court battle between the two sides nears.

In a letter sent Monday to California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, OpenAI claimed Musk's actions could harm fair competition and disrupt its mission.

The request comes just weeks before a jury trial expected to begin later this month in California.

The dispute traces back to Musk's lawsuit filed in 2024 against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman.

Musk accused the company of moving away from its original nonprofit mission as it shifted toward a for-profit structure.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, left the group in 2018 and later launched rival AI company xAI, which created the chatbot Grok, Reuters reported.

OpenAI said Musk's lawsuit is seeking more than $100 billion in damages from its nonprofit foundation, a move it warned could seriously damage the organization. A judge has already ruled that the case will go before a jury.

OpenAI urges California, Delaware to investigate Musk's 'anti-competitive behavior’ - https://t.co/ch9jIvmDTR — Dave Agar (@dave1agar) April 7, 2026

OpenAI Warns of Elon Musk Actions

Jason Kwon, OpenAI's chief strategy officer, said in the letter that Musk's actions may interfere with the company's goal of developing artificial general intelligence, or AGI, for public benefit.

"These attacks are designed to take control of the future of AGI out of the hands of those who are legally obligated to pursue the mission of ensuring that AGI benefits all of humanity," Kwon wrote.

The company also raised concerns about alleged coordination between Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, though it said Zuckerberg did not join a past investment bid tied to Musk's group.

OpenAI further pointed to reports claiming that individuals linked to Musk gathered information about Altman and spread harmful claims. It argued that such actions show a pattern of behavior that should be reviewed by regulators.

Chris Lehane, OpenAI's chief global affairs officer, questioned why powerful tech leaders would try to block the company's progress.

According to CNBC, he said their actions are "highly questionable and sharply worthy of investigation."

The company also warned that if Musk succeeds in court, it could benefit xAI's Grok platform, which has faced scrutiny over its outputs.

Musk has not publicly responded to the latest claims.

Originally published on vcpost.com