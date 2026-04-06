iPhone Fold Launch Might Be Earlier Than Expected, Claims Chinese Tipster

Apple appears to be fast-tracking its entry into the foldable smartphone market. Previously, it was rumored to debut after the iPhone 18 Pro's release in 2026.

New reports suggest that the long-rumored iPhone Fold, possibly branded as the Ultra, could debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max later this year, indicating a synchronized launch rather than a delayed rollout.

Foldable iPhone Enters Trial Production Phase

According to Weibo leaker Momentary Digital, Apple has already begun trial production of its foldable device with Foxconn in China. This phase is critical for identifying manufacturing issues and refining assembly processes before full-scale production begins.

Entering trial production suggests that Apple has reached a stable design stage, with core hardware and engineering decisions largely finalized. If no major setbacks occur, the company is expected to transition into mass production by July, aligning the foldable's timeline with its flagship devices.

Release Timeline May Match iPhone 18 Pro Lineup

Earlier rumors indicated that while the foldable iPhone might be revealed during Apple's traditional September event, its actual release could be delayed until later in the year. Some projections even pointed to a December launch window due to potential supply chain constraints.

However, the latest developments suggest Apple is working to avoid such delays. The company appears to be synchronizing production schedules because it aims to launch the foldable device alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in late September.

Apple Prepares for a Competitive Foldable Market

According to GSMArena, a simultaneous launch would mark a good move for the Cupertino giant, positioning it directly against established foldable competitors. It is also the company's strategy of introducing new product categories without disrupting its tightly controlled launch cycles.

While uncertainties remain, particularly around production stability and yield rates, the current trajectory indicates Apple is closer than ever to delivering its first foldable iPhone on schedule. It will depend on whether there are irregularities that might hinder the production.

In other news, Tech Times reported that a new iPhone Fold rumor hinted at a 3D-printed hinge. The visible screen crease is quite hard to address, but the iPhone maker hopes that by rolling out this feature, it can achieve "zero-feel crease."

Originally published on Tech Times