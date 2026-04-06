Tech

Meta Smart Glasses Can Track Nutrition Data By Watching What You Eat in This Latest Update

Counting calories is now easier with the Meta smart glasses platform.

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Meta Conversation Focus

Meta has introduced a new update for the smart glasses that lets them log what you eat.

The company revealed the feature following its recent announcement of new prescription lenses for its Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses.

Meta Smart Glasses Now Has Nutrition Tracking

According to Meta, with a simple voice prompt or quick photo, users can log what they eat hands-free. Meta AI then extracts key nutrition details and adds them to a food log inside the Meta AI app.

From there, the data starts working in the background. Over time, the food log offers increasingly personalized insights, helping users make more informed choices. Users can also ask Meta AI questions like "What should I eat to increase my energy?" and get answers that factor in their food log and goals.

This feature will be available to users aged 18 and older in the US on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses. Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses will get support later this summer.

Automatic Food Logging Is Coming

The current launch is just the starting point. Meta says that with ongoing software updates, Meta AI on glasses will transition from something users have to prompt each time into a more continuous, in-the-moment assistant.

In the future, the glasses will be able to understand what users are eating and automatically log their food without any manual input.

That level of automatic tracking does raise questions around privacy, especially since the camera on the glasses would be running in a more passive, always-aware mode.

Originally published on Tech Times

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