Telegram founder and billionaire Pavel Durov said Russia's digital restrictions sparked widespread payment system disruptions on Friday, affecting tens of millions of citizens.

Durov attributed the technical problems to Moscow's attempt to block Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), which he called part of a larger push to control the nation's internet.

"Welcome back to the Digital Resistance, my Russian brothers and sisters," Durov wrote on Telegram.

"The entire nation is now mobilised to bypass these absurd restrictions." He emphasized that many Russians were actively resisting Moscow's digital controls, Reuters reported.

The disruptions caused unexpected chaos across Russia. Shoppers faced problems using card payments, forcing the Moscow metro to allow entry without scanning tickets, while a regional zoo had to ask visitors to pay with cash.

Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, confirmed a technical issue but offered no explanation. Meanwhile, some media outlets removed reports linking the outages to state efforts to block VPNs and messaging apps.

Russia has increasingly restricted online services, including messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp.

Officials argue that these measures are necessary for national security, citing attacks inside Russia attributed to Ukraine and alleged sabotage attempts by Western intelligence agencies.

As part of the clampdown, Moscow has slowed down Telegram, which is widely used by over 1 billion users globally, including in Ukraine.

Telegram's Durov says Russia triggered payment system problem by blocking VPNs https://t.co/cv9HXUUFfy https://t.co/cv9HXUUFfy — Reuters (@Reuters) April 4, 2026

Telegram CEO Blames Russia's MAX

The government has also pushed a state-backed messaging platform called MAX, mandating its use in schools and universities.

Durov criticized these moves, saying Russia is attempting to force citizens onto a platform that compromises privacy and freedom of communication.

According to Yahoo, Telegram has also denied allegations that the app was penetrated by Ukraine or NATO intelligence, despite claims by Russian authorities linking the app to the deaths of soldiers.

Friday's events highlight growing tension between Moscow's digital policies and the population's desire for online freedom.

While officials insist the crackdown is essential for security, Durov's message resonated with many Russians frustrated by the state's expanding control over communication tools and online payments.

Analysts warn that further restrictions on VPNs and foreign apps could continue to disrupt daily life, including financial transactions and access to information, if the government enforces stricter digital measures.

Originally published on vcpost.com