Tech

Apple AirTag 2 Firmware Update 3.0.45 Addresses Bug Fixes, Performance Boosts

There's no way to install the update manually.

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AirTag 2 has received its first firmware update since its launch earlier this year, according to a recent report.

The new update arrives alongside software improvements across Apple's ecosystem, including preparations for the upcoming AirPods Max 2. The Cupertino giant has not provided detailed patch notes, but the rollout focuses on stability, performance, and behind-the-scenes optimizations.

AirTag 2 Firmware Update 3.0.45 Now Rolling Out

Apple AirTag 2

The latest firmware version, 3.0.45, replaces the earlier 3.0.41 build that shipped with AirTag 2 at launch. Apple is distributing the update gradually, meaning users will receive it at different times depending on their device and region.

Although official release notes have not been published, the update is widely expected to include bug fixes and refinements based on real-world usage feedback. This kind of incremental update is typical for Apple's accessory ecosystem, where early firmware versions are fine-tuned after large-scale deployment.

How to Check Your AirTag 2 Firmware Version

As spotted by MacRumors, users can verify their current firmware version directly through the Find My app. After opening the app, selecting the Items tab, and tapping on the AirTag, users can view detailed device information, including firmware version and serial number.

This process allows users to confirm whether their AirTag 2 has already received the 3.0.45 update or is still running the previous build.

No Manual Update Option for AirTag Firmware

Apple continues its fully automated update system for AirTag 2, meaning users cannot manually trigger firmware installations. Instead, updates are delivered silently in the background when the AirTag is in range of a paired Apple device and connected over time.

While this approach ensures a seamless user experience, it also means users must wait for Apple's staged rollout schedule rather than forcing immediate updates.

AirTag 2 Features and Performance Improvements

Originally launched on January 26, AirTag 2 introduced several major upgrades over the original model. 9to5Mac reports that it includes a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for improved tracking precision and extended range, along with a louder speaker to make lost items easier to locate.

The iPhone maker also strengthened privacy protections with enhanced unwanted tracking alerts and rotating Bluetooth identifiers, improving both safety and security for users across different environments.

Meanwhile, Apple officially discontinued the Mac Pro after seven years. This will be the last version of the device.

Originally published on Tech Times

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