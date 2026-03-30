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Tesla Faces Backlash Over Cybertruck FSD Testimonial From Vision-Impaired Drivers

That's another round of absurd Tesla claims about its very popular FSD feature.

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Tesla is facing renewed scrutiny after its North America social media account promoted a viral video featuring a Cybertruck owner who claimed he purchased the vehicle due to worsening eyesight.

In the video, the driver said his ophthalmologist suggested Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) system as a way to continue driving safely. The post quickly hit a nerve among regulators over how the technology is being portrayed and understood by the public.

FSD Still a Level 2 Driver-Assistance System

Tesla Cybertruck
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Despite its name, Tesla's Full Self-Driving is classified as Level 2 driver-assistance technology, meaning drivers must remain fully attentive and ready to take control at all times.

According to Electrek, the system does not operate the vehicle autonomously, and Tesla's own documentation emphasizes that responsibility remains with the driver.

Experts warn that misunderstanding this limitation can create serious safety risks in real-world driving conditions.

Viral Cybertruck Video Sparks Safety Concerns

In the viral clip, the Cybertruck owner claimed the vehicle could drive for extended periods without intervention, relying heavily on FSD due to declining eyesight. Safety experts say such narratives risk creating a false sense of security, particularly for drivers with medical limitations.

Reports have previously highlighted incidents involving overreliance on driver-assist systems, including a case involving former autonomous vehicle executive Raffi Krikorian, who crashed a Tesla after becoming too dependent on FSD features.

Regulators and Lawsuits Increase Pressure

In response, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has intensified its investigation into the Tesla FSD system, covering millions of vehicles and multiple reported incidents involving traffic violations and crashes.

The agency is also reviewing lawsuits alleging that the technology contributed to accidents. Regulators continue to examine whether current safeguards are sufficient given how the system is being used in real-world conditions.

There's no doubt that the controversy highlights a growing gap between how Tesla markets its driver-assistance features and their actual technical limitations. Critics argue that promotional content suggesting semi-autonomous capability may blur important safety distinctions.

Originally published on Tech Times

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