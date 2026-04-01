Antetokounmpo Brothers Make NBA History as Alex Debuts for Bucks, Form First Active Sibling Trio

The Milwaukee Bucks made history as Alex Antetokounmpo officially debuted in the NBA, joining his brothers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo on the same active roster.

This is the first time three siblings have been part of one NBA team simultaneously.

Alex Antetokounmpo Scores First NBA Points

During the Bucks' win over the Dallas Mavericks, Alex Antetokounmpo saw his first NBA action and scored his first career points at the free-throw line. While modest on the stat sheet, the moment carried huge emotional weight for the Antetokounmpo family.

Alex scores his first NBA points... and Giannis hands him the game ball ❤️



The Antetokounmpo brothers make history as the first sibling trio to play on the same active roster 👏 pic.twitter.com/bn9AmZ67iD — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2026

Despite being sidelined with an injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo watched closely from the bench. After Alex scored, Giannis made sure to secure the game ball, preserving a meaningful keepsake from his younger brother's milestone moment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Emotional Moment

Giannis, a two-time MVP, showed his excitement throughout the game. Mic'd up on the sidelines, he joked that witnessing Alex score was so fulfilling that he could "retire now." His reaction highlighted just how personal the moment was beyond basketball.

According to Sports Illustrated, head coach Doc Rivers also shared insight into the emotional atmosphere. He revealed that Giannis admitted feeling nervous while watching Alex, even saying his hands were sweating as his brother stepped up to take the free throws.

Despite being eliminated from the playoffs after a loss against the San Antonio Spurs, Giannis and the Bucks hope to bounce back next season. The tide will only change if the Greek Freak gets traded in the upcoming trade deadline.

Antetokounmpo Family Adds to NBA History

The Antetokounmpo trio joins a growing list of family milestones in the NBA. Recent seasons have seen unique moments such as LeBron James sharing the court with his son, Bronny James, as well as brothers Stephen Curry and Seth Curry playing together.

While fans are still waiting to see Alex, Giannis, and Thanasis share the court at the same time, the possibility remains one of the most exciting storylines for the Milwaukee Bucks.

This remarkable bond will open a new chapter in the NBA book of the Antetokounmpo brothers, if it happens.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com