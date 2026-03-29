Tech AI

Apple Reportedly Working on Siri 'Extensions' on iOS 27 to Allow AI Apps to Connect to It

Apple's iOS 27 is widening Siri's features.

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Apple Siri

Apple is reportedly set to deliver the massive Siri enhancements in the next version of its iPhone operating system, iOS 27, as it will also get a new "Extensions" feature that will allow other AI apps to connect to it.

Not only will Siri receive the AI upgrade that was promised all these years ago, but it will also reportedly gain the capability to connect to other AI apps, delivering an enhanced user experience.

Apple Reportedly Works on Siri 'Extensions' on iOS 27

According to the latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a new "Extensions" system coming to iOS 27, which will allow third-party AI apps to connect to Siri.

Apple Intelligence would still be part of the experience, but it would be joined by other AI platforms where Siri would act as a "hub" to feature different kinds of experiences in one via iOS 27.

It was revealed by Gurman that this new platform will bring many kinds of generative AI experiences to iOS 27 via third-party services and their respective chatbots.

The likes of Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude, and more generative AI chatbots could soon connect to Siri via this Extensions app, and in turn, Siri would be able to deliver more experiences to users.

Third-Party AI Apps to Connect to Siri

Apple is reportedly no longer relying on a single AI model to power its features apart from its previous collaboration with OpenAI that delivered the famed ChatGPT to Siri.

Apple may no longer be new to allowing two AI technologies to power or provide Siri features, but this will be the first time that the company will "extend" the feature and open it up to multiple machine learning models.

DigitalTrends reports that Apple's approach may help prevent users from switching from iOS to Android and stay competitive in the market.

Originally published on Tech Times

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