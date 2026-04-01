Tech

Samsung Galaxy Watch Blood Pressure Monitoring Now Available in the US, But There's a Catch

Don't worry as the caveat is more than bearable.

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Samsung is expanding its health-focused ecosystem by bringing blood pressure monitoring to the United States for newer Galaxy Watch models.

With this latest update, users have more advanced tools to track their wellness directly from their wrist using devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and newer models.

Galaxy Watch Blood Pressure Feature Now Supported in the US

Samsung Galaxy Watch Blood Pressure Monitoring Samsung Galaxy Watch Blood Pressure Monitoring

With this rollout, users can measure both systolic and diastolic blood pressure through the Samsung Health Monitor app. The feature integrates seamlessly with the watch's sensors, allowing users to track blood pressure alongside heart rate data for a more complete overview of cardiovascular health.

What's more, this brings Samsung closer to offering a full suite of health monitoring tools comparable to dedicated medical devices, all within a wearable form factor.

What's the Catch Behind This?

The Galaxy Watch uses advanced optical sensors to estimate blood pressure readings. To maintain accuracy, Samsung requires users to recalibrate the device every 28 days using a traditional upper-arm blood pressure cuff.

This calibration ensures that smartwatch readings remain aligned with clinical measurements. While the feature offers convenience, it is designed for monitoring and trend tracking rather than replacing professional medical equipment.

The real tool will still be more valuable and accurate than this wearable.

Upcoming Passive Blood Pressure Tracking Feature

According to GSMArena, Samsung has also announced a future update that will introduce passive blood pressure tracking. This feature will allow users to monitor trends and patterns over time without needing to take manual readings frequently.

Expanding Health and Wellness Features on Galaxy Watch

Blood pressure monitoring builds on Samsung's growing lineup of health tools. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 already include heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, and advanced features such as sleep apnea detection.

Notably, Samsung's sleep apnea detection capability received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, highlighting the company's push toward more medically aligned wearable features.

Originally published on Tech Times

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