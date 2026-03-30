Uber has revealed its plans to launch the new "Elite" service under its ride-hailing business, where users may book premium and luxurious car rides via the app.

This latest service was made possible thanks to its acquisition of Berlin-based company called Blacklane, which is also known for its ride-hailing services but focuses more on chauffeuring.

Uber Elite to Debut Premium, Luxury Ride Hailing

Uber revealed in their latest news release that they are now moving to the chauffeur market with a more premium service called Uber Elite, which will soon deliver a different kind of service to customers worldwide.

The company calls this new service an "expansion into luxury and executive travel" that will soon be available to book right on the app.

This latest move into the chauffeur market is a massive one from Uber, and despite them already offering almost the same services in their current business, the company will soon add luxury and finesse in user experiences.

Uber Elite is taking chauffeuring to the next level as it can be booked via the app, offering features like "Meet & Greet," special requests that users may submit before their actual booking, 24/7 support, and vehicles offering amenities for users.

The latest chauffeuring service is available as invite-only for customers in Los Angeles and San Francisco, CA. The company is planning to expand Uber Elite to New York City and other cities in the United States.

Uber Acquires Blacklane, a Premium Chauffeur Service

According to the company, its new Uber Elite service is getting bolstered by its latest acquisition of Blacklane, a Germany-based global chauffeuring service that works almost similarly to Uber.

Blacklane was founded in 2011 to connect global guests to independent local chauffeur services in an area, available via app and web bookings on its platform. The company is now operating in as many as 500 cities across 60 countries.

Uber said that its acquisition of Blacklane is still subject to "customary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions," which is expected to close by the end of 2026.

This new acquisition announcement follows the recent acquisition of a company named SpotHero , which offers in-app parking reservations.

Originally published on Tech Times