NBA Trade Rumors: Will Warriors Pursue Kawhi Leonard After Failing to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Golden State Warriors made aggressive moves ahead of the trade deadline, targeting some of the NBA's biggest superstars. While their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo ultimately fell short, new reports reveal he wasn't their only high-profile target.

According to insider Marc Stein, Golden State also made a serious push to acquire Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Why Kawhi Leonard Was a Realistic Target

Compared to a potential blockbuster deal for Antetokounmpo, Leonard was viewed internally as a more attainable option. His trade value, while still significant, would not have required the Warriors to empty their asset pool.

More importantly, Leonard's skill set fits perfectly with Golden State's system, according to Marc Stein. His elite two-way play, playoff experience, and ability to score efficiently would have complemented Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Recruiting a player of his caliber could have instantly improved the team's playoff chances.

Perfect Fit for a Win-Now Core

The Golden State badly needed a good forward right now as they enter the play-in tournament. Relying on the youngsters wasn't enough, as they needed someone with playoff experience.

Golden State remains firmly in win-now mode as Curry approaches the later stages of his career. Pairing Leonard with a veteran core, including newly acquired Kristaps Porziņģis and the presence of Jimmy Butler, would have created one of the league's most versatile lineups.

Leonard's defensive flexibility and mid-range efficiency would have filled key gaps, especially in high-pressure playoff situations.

Why the Deal Didn't Happen

Despite internal interest and speculation surrounding the Clippers' willingness to explore roster changes, no deal materialized before the deadline. Timing, asset negotiations, and uncertainty around Leonard's long-term status likely played roles in the stalled talks, according to CBS Sports.

Still, the fact that discussions reached advanced stages shows how serious the Golden State was about adding another superstar.

Warriors' Star Hunt Isn't Over

Even after missing out on both Antetokounmpo and Leonard, the Golden State Warriors remain active in rebuilding their roster. Their successful move to acquire Porziņģis signals continued aggression in the trade market, with expectations of a possible extension already building.

League insiders believe the Warriors will revisit the superstar market in the offseason, and Leonard could once again emerge as a prime target if his situation with the Los Angeles Clippers shifts.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com