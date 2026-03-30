Tech

YouTube CEO Reveals Why Top Creators Won't Leave for Netflix or Other Rivals

Creators don't fully exit YouTube in some cases, but instead they just expand their services.

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YouTube CEO Neal Mohan has made a confident prediction about the future of the creator economy: the platform's biggest influencers are not leaving anytime soon.

Mohan knows that YouTube will remain the central hub for digital content creation and audience building for a reason.

YouTube as the 'Home Base' for Creators

YouTube Premium Introduces Ad-Free Video Sharing, But There's a Catch

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Mohan argued that even as competition intensifies from streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube will be a relevant platform for content and viewership.

According to Mohan, YouTube continues to function as the primary foundation for creators who want to grow and monetize their content. He described the platform as a "home base" where influencers establish their identity, build loyal communities, and generate consistent revenue.

Even when creators explore opportunities on other platforms, Mohan emphasized that they rarely abandon YouTube entirely. Instead, they return because their audience and long-term earnings are still strongest on the platform.

Streaming Giants Compete for Digital Talent

In recent years, traditional streaming services and tech platforms have increasingly targeted top online personalities. Exclusive podcast deals and creator partnerships have become more common as companies attempt to diversify their content offerings and attract younger audiences.

However, Mohan dismissed this shift as a threat, calling it "flattering" rather than concerning. He suggested that the interest from competitors actually reinforces YouTube's position as the leading platform in the global creator economy.

Creators Expand Without Leaving YouTube

TechCrunch wrote that Mohan also pointed out that most creators now adopt a multi-platform strategy. While they may distribute content across different services, they typically avoid fully removing their presence from YouTube. This approach allows them to expand reach while maintaining a stable core audience.

YouTube's monetization tools, massive global user base, and established ecosystem continue to make it the most reliable long-term platform for creators.

The Outlook For the Creator Economy

The competition for digital talent will intensify as more tools arrive. This also means that platforms will continue to innovate. Still, Mohan's message remains clear: creators may experiment with new opportunities, but they will still return to YouTube no matter what.

Originally published on Tech Times

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Youtube, Netflix
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