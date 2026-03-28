Apple Claims Lockdown Mode Has Prevented Spyware Attacks on iPhone, iPad, Mac

The security feature called "Lockdown Mode" is almost four years old, and Apple has recently claimed that it has prevented all kinds of spyware attacks on devices where it is enabled.

This specific feature is an opt-in one found in the device's settings, and it switches off certain features that bad actors mostly use to get into devices, helping stop the threat before it even gains access.

Apple's Lockdown Mode Prevented All Kinds of Spyware Attacks

According to a report by TechCrunch, Apple spokesperson Sarah O'Rourke told the publication that Apple's Lockdown Mode has prevented all kinds of spyware attacks on devices that have it turned on.

O'Rourke said that the company was not able to detect and record any kind of "mercenary spyware attacks" against devices that have Lockdown Mode enabled.

The Cupertino tech giant reaffirmed how effective and powerful their Lockdown Mode is, and according to TechCrunch, this is the company's second time claiming the usefulness of the feature since it was launched.

The report shared that Amnesty International's head of security lab, Donncha Ó Cearbhaill, also backed Apple's claims, saying that he and his colleagues did not see any evidence that Lockdown Mode-enabled devices were compromised by this kind of attack.

Lockdown Mode Is Available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac

It was revealed that Apple has accepted the fact that their devices can be hacked, and the company has been notifying affected or targeted customers over the years. With this, Lockdown Mode was born, specifically as the company prioritizes privacy and security for their devices, something which they have prided themselves on over the years.

The security feature was made available to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, and this feature could be turned on in the Settings app. Lockdown Mode will turn off several device features that may be exploited or hacked, taking down potential points of entry before bad actors get a chance to attack.

Apple previously claimed that it can also protect users from government spyware made by the likes of Intellexa, NSO Group, and Paragon Solutions.

Originally published on Tech Times