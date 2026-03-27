Writer Uses ChatGPT as Mock Interviewer For Job Application: Here's What He Found Out

Acing a job interview requires a lot of preparation, including knowing the company's information, aligning your desired position to the client's needs, and more. Enough of the overthinking; you can actually pass it in one take through AI tools. It's previously used to create resumes.

Recently, AI chatbots like ChatGPT have emerged as powerful tools for candidates, offering mock interviews, structured feedback, and actionable tips to refine answers before stepping into a real interview.

Using ChatGPT as a Virtual Interviewer

Eric Hal Schwartz of TechRadar tested ChatGPT as a hiring panel for a unique role. a stage magician, to see how it evaluates both performance and practical problem-solving.

The AI simulated a professional interview environment, asking him to describe what made his "magic" memorable. From the start, it set a realistic tone, making the experience surprisingly engaging.

Immediate and Actionable Feedback

After each response, ChatGPT highlighted strengths and weaknesses. For instance, Schwartz discovered that it praised conceptual framing while noting the need for concrete examples.

This level of feedback, sharper and more detailed than many human critiques, allowed him to revise answers in real-time by adding vivid anecdotes from his performances. Each response was scored numerically, giving him a measurable path for improvement.

Tackling Hypothetical Challenges

The AI also tested situational judgment, asking how he would handle a failed trick on stage. ChatGPT evaluated his approach next, emphasizing creativity, audience engagement, and turning mistakes into compelling narratives.

Iterating on answers based on its feedback noticeably improved his scores, showing how structured AI guidance encourages adaptive problem-solving.

Why AI Gives Job Seekers an Edge

ChatGPT offers focused, immediate, and repeatable feedback, a rare opportunity in real interviews. It helps candidates structure responses, pinpoint gaps, and communicate clearly. While it cannot fully mimic the unpredictability of human interviewers or interpret nuanced social cues, it provides a controlled environment for practicing confidence, storytelling, and timing.

If you're tired of creating a boring cover letter, ChatGPT can be your friend here.

What Did the Writer Discover About ChatGPT for a Job Interview

By the end of my mock session, Schwartz said that his AI "mentor" rated my final answer 90/100, hinting at a strong readiness. ChatGPT isn't a replacement for live interviews, but it significantly reduces anxiety, sharpens storytelling, and boosts overall performance.

It's good to know that this kind of AI mock interview gives us hope that even the hardest questions can be answered easily. Of course, it's still better if you allot time to know more about the company intentionally.

Originally published on Tech Times